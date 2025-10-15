Spherix Global Insights Expands Hematology Franchise To Include Oncology, Enhancing Advisory Services And Delivering Deeper Physician And Market Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural coverage will include multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome and B-cell malignancies (large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia).

EXTON, PA, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights, a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, today announced the expansion of its hematology franchise to include select oncology indications. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, the new Hematology/Oncology Franchise will include coverage of multiple myeloma, adding myelodysplastic syndrome and B-cell malignancies (large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia) starting in 2026.

These therapeutic areas were selected for continuous market monitoring due to the rapid pace of biopharmaceutical innovation and their growing strategic importance within the broader oncology and hematology landscapes. Each indication features a robust mix of established therapies and a dynamic pipeline of emerging assets. These offerings will encompass detailed market insights, strategic advisory sessions, and tailored services designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities within this dynamic therapeutic area.

The launch of the Hematology/Oncology Franchise is anchored by foundational research benchmarking physician attitudes, prescribing trends, and the current market dynamics. Building on this foundation, Spherix will broaden its research footprint over the next year with an extensive publication series capturing the evolution of clinical practice, emerging assets, and competitive movement across key indications.

The newly expanded franchise launches with foundational research establishing benchmarks for physician perspectives, prescribing patterns, and the market landscape.

“Expanding our hematology franchise to include oncology represents a strategic step forward that directly aligns with our clients' needs,” said Sarah Hendry, Hematology/Oncology Franchise Head.“The pace of therapeutic advancement in multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndrome, and B-cell malignancies is unparalleled, and we are committed to equipping our partners with the timely intelligence required to stay ahead in this competitive environment.”

The addition of oncology to Spherix's portfolio will feature several comprehensive service offerings in the inaugural year. Service offerings include:

RealTime DynamixTM: Multiple Myeloma, US

Patient Chart DynamixTM: Multiple Myeloma, US

Patient Voice DynamixTM: Multiple Myeloma, US Market DynamixTM: Multiple Myeloma, EU

Market DynamixTM: Myelodysplastic Syndrome

RealTime DynamixTM: Large B-Cell Lymphoma, US

Patient Chart DynamixTM: Large B-Cell Lymphoma, US

Patient Chart DynamixTM: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, US

Market DynamixTM: Large B-Cell Lymphoma, US

Market DynamixTM: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, US Patient Voice DynamixTM: B-Cell Malignancies, US

Spherix Global Insights partners with biopharmaceutical companies to bridge the gap between clinical realities and commercial strategy. Through independent primary research and deep therapeutic expertise, Spherix provides actionable intelligence to guide confident decision-making across the product lifecycle.

For more information about Spherix Global Insights and its expanded hematology/oncology coverage, visit

About Realtime DynamixTM

RealTime DynamixTM is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Market DynamixTM

Market DynamixTM is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About Patient Chart DynamixTM

Patient Chart DynamixTM is an independent service that includes robust patient chart audits and integrated specialist surveys fielded biannually. This research provides an in-depth, real-world view of treatment practices by combining verified patient data with attitudinal insights from physicians. The series highlights clinical decision-making, treatment sequencing, and outcomes for targeted patient populations across key therapeutic areas.

About Patient Voice DynamixTM

Patient Voice DynamixTM is an independent service that explores the voice of the patient as they progress through their disease and treatment journeys.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights or connect through LinkedIn .

For more details on Spherix's primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here:

