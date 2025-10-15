Eli Lilly Says Oral GLP-1 Drug Reduced Blood Sugar Levels In Two Late-Stage Trials

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Wednesday said that its oral GLP-1 drug Orforglipron lowered blood glucose levels in two late-stage trials, confirming its potential in treating type-2 diabetes.

While one of the trials evaluated Orforglipron versus Dapagliflozin in 962 patients with type-2 diabetes inadequately controlled on Metformin, the other trial assessed Orforglipron versus placebo in 546 adults with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic control with titrated insulin glargine.

In both trials, all three doses of Orforglipron delivered significant blood sugar reduction and weight loss as well as improvements in multiple cardiovascular risk factors, the company said. While Orforglipron lowered blood sugar levels by up to 1.7% compared to 0.8% with Dapagliflozin in one trial, in the other, it lowered blood sugar by an additional 2.1% when taken with insulin glargine.

In both trials, the overall safety and tolerability profile of orforglipron, as well as treatment discontinuation rates, were consistent with previous studies, Lilly said. The results of these trials will now be presented at a future medical meeting.

"Orforglipron has now demonstrated superiority over two active comparators in clinical trials for type 2 diabetes," said Jeff Emmick, senior vice president of product development, Lilly Cardiometabolic Health. The executive was referring to data from another late-stage trial where Orforglipron was found to be superior to Novo Nordisk's oral Semaglutide in treating type-2 diabetes. Emmick noted that these late-stage trial data reinforce the drug's potential to become a new standard of care for people with type 2 diabetes.

The company is now awaiting data from another late-stage trial of Orforglipron in type-2 diabetes in the first quarter of 2026.

Lilly plans to submit Orforglipron for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to global regulatory agencies in 2026. Submission for the treatment of obesity is on track to occur by the end of this year, it noted.

Orforglipron was discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. and licensed by Lilly in 2018. Lilly is also studying the drug as a potential treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and hypertension in adults with obesity.

