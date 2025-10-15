403
Trump Administration Won't Negotiate With China Because Stock Market Is Going Down, Says Scott Bessent
(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, dismissed the notion that a slide in the stock market would force the Trump administration into a negotiating position with Beijing,
Bessent highlighted that what spurs such talks is instead the economic interest of the nation.
The US won't negotiate with China“because the stock market is going down,” he said.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
