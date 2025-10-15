Which Countries Have The Most And Least Powerful Passports In 2025?

Which Countries Hold the World's Strongest and Weakest Passports in 2025?

New Delhi: The Indian passport has slipped to 85th position in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, sharing its rank with Mauritania. Indian passport holders can now travel visa-free to 57 countries, down from 59 last year, marking a decline in global mobility. Over the years, India's ranking has fluctuated widely-from a high of 71 in 2006 to a low of 90 in 2021, with 2024 standing at 80th place.

Currently, Indians enjoy visa-free entry to 12 destinations, including Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, Nepal, and Trinidad and Tobago. Additionally, visas on arrival are available in 27 countries, such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, Qatar, Bolivia, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Samoa, Tanzania, and Timor-Leste.

Global Leaders in Passport Power

ADVERTISEMENT

Asian nations dominate the top of the 2025 rankings. Singapore retains the strongest passport, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 and Japan with 189. China has also made significant gains, climbing from 94th in 2015 to 64th in 2025, expanding its visa-free access by 37 destinations over the past decade. This includes 30 new destinations added in just the past year through agreements with countries in Europe, South America, the Gulf region, and Russia.

European countries, along with New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, continue to perform strongly. The United Arab Emirates has surged to 8th position from 10th last year, offering visa-free access to 184 countries. In contrast, the United States, which topped the index in 2014, has dropped to 12th place, tying with Malaysia. Its passport now grants access to 180 countries, while the US itself ranks 77th in openness, offering visa-free access to just 46 nations. This disparity has prompted reciprocal restrictions from countries such as Brazil, China, Vietnam, Papua New Guinea, Myanmar, and Somalia. The United Kingdom has also fallen to its lowest-ever position at 8th, down two spots from last year.

South Asian Passport Rankings

Among India's neighbours, Bhutan holds the strongest passport in the region at 92nd, providing visa-free travel to 50 countries. Bangladesh ranks 100th with access to 38 destinations, Nepal is 101st with 36 countries, and Pakistan trails at 103rd with 31 visa-free destinations.