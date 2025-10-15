Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan And Belarus Reaches $274 M In 1St Eight Months Of 2025

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus reached approximately $274 million from January to August 2025, according to Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Tural Hajiyev, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%