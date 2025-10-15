Zentratec Marks 17 Years As The Go-To Partner For Industrial Lifting In Mexico And The USA

MENAFN - GetNews)



Zentratec S.A. de C.V. celebrates 17 years of supplying advanced hoists and crane systems across Mexico and the United States. STAHL CraneSystems' expertise, rigorous safety and a sharp engineering team power fast delivery and installation. Companies get reliable lifts, smart advice and service across the continent.

QUERÉTARO, MEXICO - For 17 years, Zentratec has been the company people call when they need to lift and move heavy materials.

The company is celebrating its 17th anniversary of supplying hoists and crane systems to factories, plants, and workshops across Mexico and the United States.

A Milestone in Industrial Lifting

Since 2008, Zentratec has quietly built a strong name for itself. It is known for solving tough lifting challenges in demanding sectors.

"Our customers in automotive and aerospace can't afford to have a production line go down. They measure that kind of downtime in thousands of dollars per minute," said a company spokesperson. "Our entire focus for 17 years has been on providing equipment that simply works, every single time. That's the promise we keep."

The company regularly works with these industries, where a single day of downtime is incredibly costly. Zentratec's role is to make sure that never happens.

German Engineering and Industry Expertise

The company's foundation is its key partnership with STAHL CraneSystems of Germany. Zentratec is a master distributor of their equipment. This gives clients access to the precision and durability that German engineering is known for.

The equipment is built to handle constant use and meets strict international safety standards, which gives customers confidence and peace of mind.

Long-Term Partnership With Clients and Customers

"Anyone can sell a piece of equipment once. We're still here after 17 years because we stick with our clients," said a spokesperson for Zentratec.

"We understand what a production line in Monterrey needs is different from a warehouse in Texas. Our job is to listen, provide a solid solution that fits, and then be there to support it. We build relationships that last as long as our equipment does."

While Zentratec the company is 17, the team itself has a much deeper history. The staff brings a combined experience of over 40 years in the crane and hoist industry.

"That deep experience is practical," added another company representative. "It means knowing a component might fail in a high-dust environment and suggesting a better, sealed option from the start.

“We try to prevent problems, rather than always having to fix them. That saves our clients a lot of money and headaches down the road."

As Zentratec moves past this milestone, its plan is to continue its straightforward approach: provide excellent equipment and be the reliable partner that keeps North America's industries running.

About Zentratec S.A. de C.V.

Founded in 2008, Zentratec is a leading supplier of STAHL CraneSystems hoists and crane components company serves many industries across Mexico and the United States. Zentratec provides expert advice, fast delivery, and robust support for all industrial lifting needs.

Contact:

Zentratec S.A. de C.V.

Av. Junipero Serra 2450,

Oficina 117, Valle de Juriquilla. C.P. 76230.

Querétaro, México

Phone: +52 442 3930530

Email: ...

Web: