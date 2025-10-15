Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Industry Research Report 2025 Featuring Key Players - Accenture, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Pwc, Ernst & Young, KPMG And More

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The customer due diligence (CDD) services market is witnessing robust growth, with its size expected to escalate from $3.08 billion in 2024 to $3.39 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. This historical growth has been driven by heightened identity verification demands, an uptick in cybercrime and identity theft, stringent regulatory scrutiny, and the increased adoption of blockchain and regtech solutions.

The market is projected to continue on this trajectory, reaching $4.89 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%, fueled by stricter compliance requirements, rising money laundering incidents, and an intensified focus on know-your-customer practices.

Advancements in CDD services are marked by emerging trends such as biometric authentication, blockchain integration, developments in natural language processing, and the broader adoption of regtech. Greater sophistication in fraud tactics, driven by evolving digital vulnerabilities, further propels the CDD market. In this context, CDD services offer vital tools to combat fraud by verifying identities, assessing risks, and monitoring transactions. Notably, the Federal Trade Commission reported consumer losses over $10 billion to fraud in 2023, with investment scams accounting for $4.6 billion.

Leading market players are innovating to offer enhanced risk detection solutions, such as adverse media screening, which tracks negative public information for potential financial and reputational risks. For example, in December 2024, Themis International Services launched Tathabbat, Saudi Arabia's first firm focused on AML and KYF/KYC compliance, enhancing the nation's financial crime defenses.

Strategic partnerships are shaping the industry's landscape. In August 2024, Estonia's Tuum partnered with ComplyAdvantage Ltd., integrating AI-powered risk detection and CDD solutions into financial institutions to bolster compliance and efficiency. Major firms in the CDD market include Accenture, Deloitte, PwC, Ernst & Young, KPMG, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Experian, Equifax, Dun & Bradstreet, ACI Worldwide, and ComplyAdvantage, among others.

North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth. The sector faces ongoing challenges with global trade dynamics, requiring updates for revised forecasts. The escalation of U.S. tariffs in 2025 has intensified market volatility, affecting investment strategies and risk management. Financial institutions are urged to prioritize diversification and digital transformation to navigate economic uncertainties.

Ultimately, CDD services are integral to maintaining regulatory compliance and managing risks across various industries including banking, fintech, and government sectors. The market is poised for continued expansion driven by technological advancements and evolving financial crime landscapes. The comprehensive CDD services market research report provides detailed insights, market statistics, and strategic recommendations essential for navigating the industry's future directions.

Report Scope

This report provides insights into the largest and fastest-growing markets within the CDD services sector. It analyzes how this market interacts with global economic, demographic, and parallel sectors. Additionally, it examines the key forces set to shape the market, such as technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and shifting consumer preferences.

The report offers thorough analyses of market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and national distributions, competitive dynamics, market shares, trends, and strategic developments. It tracks the historic and projected market growth across various geographies.

Markets Covered:



By Type: Financial, Legal, Tax, Operational, and other types of Due Diligence.

By Technology: AI and Machine Learning-Driven CDD, Blockchain-Based CDD.

By Compliance Level: Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, Know Your Customer Compliance, Enhanced Due Diligence Compliance. By End-User Industry: Banking and Financial Institutions, Fintech Companies, Government Agencies, Other End Users.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Historic data and forecasts covering five years past, and projections for ten years ahead.

Data and Analysis: Market size and growth ratios, GDP comparisons, expenditure per capita, segmented by country and region, and competitive market share data. Comprehensive sourcing and referencing is employed through end notes, with the report available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats.

Key Attributes