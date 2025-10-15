Construction Risk Consulting Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Sustainability Focus And Adoption Of Predictive Analytics, BIM, And Digital Twin Technologies Fuel Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.88 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.59 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Incorporation of ESG compliance frameworks to manage environmental and social risks in large-scale builds Integration of wearable sensor networks to reduce workforce injuries and improve occupational safety protocols Leveraging blockchain for supply chain transparency and risk reduction in modular construction delivery Implementation of IoT-enabled remote site monitoring to enhance safety compliance and hazard detection Adoption of digital twin technology for real-time risk monitoring in complex infrastructure projects Integration of AI-driven predictive modeling to mitigate construction project delays and cost overruns Deployment of parametric insurance solutions to accelerate claim settlements after climate-related disruptions
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis
Companies Featured
- Accenture plc AECOM Technology Corporation Allianz SE American International Group, Inc. Aon plc Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AXA SA Bain & Company Inc. Boston Consulting Group, Inc. CBRE Group, Inc. Chubb Limited CNA Financial Corporation Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited FTI Consulting, Inc. HDI Global SE LEK CONSULTING LLC Lockton Companies, LLC Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. McKinsey & Company, Inc. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Rider Levett Bucknall company Spire Consulting Group, LLC. Turner & Townsend Partners LLP Zurich Insurance plc
Attachment
-
Construction Risk Consulting Market
