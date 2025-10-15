Politecnico Of Milano, 97% Of Graduates Hired Within One Year. The Majority Of International Graduates Stay In Italy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2025 Employment Survey shows rapid hiring rates: 94% find a job within six months, 90% have a job related to their studies and salaries grow by +55% in four years









MILAN, Italy, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 97% of Italian graduates with a Master's Degree from Politecnico di Milano are hired within one year of graduation and almost half are already hired upon graduation. After five years, the employment rate reaches 99% , with 90% of graduates being permanently employed (+38% in the last four years).

These are the main findings of the 2025 Employment Survey conducted by the University's Career Service, which involved over 7,000 Italian and international graduates.

One year after graduation , the figures speak for themselves: 94% of graduates find a job within six months, 82% work in the private sector and 90% have a job related to their studies. Their average salary is € 1,944 net per month , with higher peaks in technology and innovation sectors. 88% of graduates are satisfied with their education and 83% would choose the Politecnico again.

Five years after graduation , professional growth is evident: 99% of graduates are employed under a stable contract (90% on a permanent basis) and have an average salary of € 2,404 net per month, this representing a 55% increase compared to the salary declared by the same graduates four years earlier . 86% would choose the Politecnico again and 87% have a job related to their degree.

Employment rates remain high also for Bachelor's graduates : 94% within one year of graduation and 97% within five years .

A particularly significant figure concerns international graduates : 61% choose to stay in Italy within one year of graduation. This confirms the attractiveness of the Politecnico and the Italian production system's ability to retain talent from all over the world.

"Two figures should be underlined. The first is the significant increase in the number of foreigners choosing to pursue a career in Italy. We thus need to ensure that this figure does not decrease after a few years. The handover between university and business is essential: attracting and retaining are two sides of the same coin," commented the Rector of the Politecnico di Milano, Donatella Sciuto. "The second figure is the growth in salaries, which have increased by 55% over the last four years. An important increase that testifies to the fact that technical-scientific expertise is a secure investment for the future and that the increase in STEM graduates is reflected in employment demand."

Methodological note

The 2025 occupational survey was coordinated by the Career Service of the Politecnico di Milano, which supports and prepares students for entry into the job market by cultivating contacts with leading national and international companies. 7100 graduates were interviewed in 2025. Within one year of graduation, the following graduates responded: 56% of Italian graduates with a Master's Degree, 40% of international graduates with a Master's Degree, 59% of Bachelor's graduates not continuing their studies at the Politecnico. Within five years of graduation, the following graduates responded: 48% of Italian graduates with a Master's Degree, 24% of international graduates with a Master's Degree, 50% of Bachelor's graduates not continuing their studies at the Politecnico. The survey was carried out at the beginning of 2025 using an integrated CAWI: online and CATI: telephone interviewing method in collaboration with the University Studies Service and the Alumni Office of the Politecnico di Milano. Graduates were invited to answer a multiple-choice questionnaire of around 20 questions.

