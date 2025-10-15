MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Meteora Capital Named Winner in Multi-Strategy at the 2025 HFM U.S. Performance Awards

Meteora Capital is proud to announce that its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO), has won the Multi-Strategy (Up to $1bn) category at the 2025 HFM U.S. Performance Awards, hosted by With Intelligence.

Founded in 2021 by Vik Mittal, CFA, Meteora Capital is a dynamic, event-driven investment firm specializing in merger arbitrage, special situations, and structured investments. The firm manages over $500 million across fund and managed account structures and continues to expand its multi-strategy platform with a focus on downside protection and uncorrelated alpha generation.

“This recognition is a testament to the team's dedication, discipline, and ability to identify and monetize inefficiencies across complex market environments,” said Vik Mittal, Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer.“We're honored to be acknowledged among our peers for the work we've done to build a differentiated, risk-conscious investment platform.”

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with a satellite office in New York, Meteora Capital continues to grow its footprint and investor base while maintaining a nimble and opportunistic investment approach.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies, including SPACs, merger arbitrage, and structured credit investments. Its flagship fund, Meteora Select Trading Opportunities (MSTO), has delivered strong, consistent returns since inception through a diversified, multi-strategy framework.

