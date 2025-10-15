403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LA announces emergency in response to immigration raids by ICE
(MENAFN) Los Angeles County has declared a state of emergency in response to federal immigration raids by ICE, citing disruptions to local economies and widespread fear among immigrant communities. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the measure, enabling officials to mobilize additional resources to support affected residents.
Officials highlighted that millions of immigrants live in Los Angeles, and the raids have caused workplace absences, economic strain, and pressure on schools, hospitals, and places of worship.
County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said:
“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one. Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions.”
Protests against ICE operations have been ongoing since June, with demonstrators calling for the release of detained undocumented immigrants, sometimes clashing with law enforcement.
In response, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard, blaming Democratic officials for the unrest.
Officials highlighted that millions of immigrants live in Los Angeles, and the raids have caused workplace absences, economic strain, and pressure on schools, hospitals, and places of worship.
County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said:
“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one. Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions.”
Protests against ICE operations have been ongoing since June, with demonstrators calling for the release of detained undocumented immigrants, sometimes clashing with law enforcement.
In response, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard, blaming Democratic officials for the unrest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment