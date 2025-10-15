Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LA announces emergency in response to immigration raids by ICE

2025-10-15 09:55:10
(MENAFN) Los Angeles County has declared a state of emergency in response to federal immigration raids by ICE, citing disruptions to local economies and widespread fear among immigrant communities. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the measure, enabling officials to mobilize additional resources to support affected residents.

Officials highlighted that millions of immigrants live in Los Angeles, and the raids have caused workplace absences, economic strain, and pressure on schools, hospitals, and places of worship.
County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said:
“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency — and Los Angeles County is treating it like one. Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions.”

Protests against ICE operations have been ongoing since June, with demonstrators calling for the release of detained undocumented immigrants, sometimes clashing with law enforcement.

In response, President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard, blaming Democratic officials for the unrest.

