403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Reports One Wrong Returned Body from Hamas
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas on Tuesday is not linked to any of the hostages previously held by the Palestinian militant group in Gaza.
This revelation came after the examination of the remains, indicating discrepancies in the identities of those returned.
On Monday, Hamas released the final 20 surviving Israeli hostages in a swap deal involving nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.
This agreement was facilitated by diplomatic efforts from the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye. Following the release, Hamas began transferring the bodies of deceased captives to Israel, delivering seven in total over two shipments coordinated by the Red Cross.
The IDF stated on X on Wednesday that forensic analysis conducted at the Abu Kabir institute showed one of the four bodies from the second delivery “does not belong to any of the hostages.” It is believed that the remains are those of a Palestinian individual.
The other three bodies were positively identified as captives. They included Staff Sergeant Tamir Nimrodi, aged 18, Uriel Baruch, 35, and Eitan Levy, 53, according to the official statement.
The Israeli military emphasized that “Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages,” underscoring the importance of accountability in the process.
This revelation came after the examination of the remains, indicating discrepancies in the identities of those returned.
On Monday, Hamas released the final 20 surviving Israeli hostages in a swap deal involving nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees.
This agreement was facilitated by diplomatic efforts from the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye. Following the release, Hamas began transferring the bodies of deceased captives to Israel, delivering seven in total over two shipments coordinated by the Red Cross.
The IDF stated on X on Wednesday that forensic analysis conducted at the Abu Kabir institute showed one of the four bodies from the second delivery “does not belong to any of the hostages.” It is believed that the remains are those of a Palestinian individual.
The other three bodies were positively identified as captives. They included Staff Sergeant Tamir Nimrodi, aged 18, Uriel Baruch, 35, and Eitan Levy, 53, according to the official statement.
The Israeli military emphasized that “Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages,” underscoring the importance of accountability in the process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment