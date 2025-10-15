403
China Vows to "Fight to the End" in Trade War with US
(MENAFN) China has declared its readiness to “fight to the end” in the escalating trade conflict with the United States, reaffirming Beijing’s firm and unwavering position against tariff threats coming from Washington.
US President Donald Trump revealed intentions to impose an additional 100% tariff on all Chinese imports beginning November 1.
This move is a reaction to Beijing’s recent export controls on rare earth minerals, which are essential components in the defense industry.
Trump also indicated plans to tighten export restrictions on critical software used in defense and advanced technology sectors.
Currently, Chinese goods exported to the US are subjected to tariffs of 30% as part of a 90-day trade ceasefire set to expire in November. Meanwhile, China imposes a 10% tariff on American products.
On Monday, a representative from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stated: “On the issue of tariffs and the trade war, China’s position has always been consistent. If they want to fight, we’ll fight to the end; if they want to talk, the door is open.”
The US president’s threat of increased tariffs followed closely after China implemented export limitations on rare earth minerals and magnets, which play a vital role in military manufacturing.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce justified the decision, describing it as a “legitimate measure to improve the national export control system” intended to “safeguard national and international security.”
The ministry has previously condemned US tariffs as a blatant example of “double standards.”
