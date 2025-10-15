403
Ukrainian Commander Acknowledges Difficult Battlefield Conditions
(MENAFN) The battlefield situation for Kiev’s forces remains “difficult,” Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Syrsky has acknowledged, as Russian troops continue to gain ground across multiple sectors along the front line.
Despite ongoing challenges, Syrsky emphasized that Ukraine’s defense remains “active,” with the military concentrating efforts on resisting Russian advances in several critical regions.
Nevertheless, Syrsky admitted that substantial “challenges” lie ahead, highlighting Moscow’s escalation in operations and a rise in airstrikes over the last month.
The intensifying pressure from Russian forces has complicated Ukraine’s defensive stance and tested the resilience of its troops.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian parliamentarian Mariyana Bezuglaya has sharply criticized the nation’s military leadership for persistently employing unsuccessful tactics and lacking a cohesive defense strategy.
Through a series of Telegram posts, Bezuglaya accused the command of “lying to itself” and sacrificing soldiers in pointless offensives, all while failing to establish a robust defensive line in the rear that she warned might soon be forced to become the frontline.
In response to these difficulties, Syrsky revealed plans for a significant reorganization of Ukraine’s military command.
He confirmed the disbandment of operational-strategic and operational-tactical groupings, stating that this restructuring aims to streamline command and enhance operational efficiency.
On the other hand, Vladimir Rogov, a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, claimed that Syrsky’s overhaul is part of an internal power struggle within Ukraine’s military leadership, describing it as a “jar of spiders gnawing at each other.”
This suggests that the challenges faced by Ukraine are not only external but also rooted in internal conflicts.
