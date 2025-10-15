Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Opens Disaster Relief Program In Response To Indiana State And Federal Disaster Declarations
|Bartholomew
|Brown
|Clark
|Clay
|Crawford
|Dearborn
|Decatur
|Delaware
|Elkhart
|Floyd
|Franklin
|Gibson
|Greene
|Hamilton
|Hancock
|Harrison
|Hendricks
|Jefferson
|Jennings
|Lagrange
|Lake
|LaPorte
|Lawrence
|Madison
|Marshall
|Martin
|Montgomery
|Morgan
|Orange
|Owen
|Perry
|Porter
|Posey
|Shelby
|Spencer
|Steuben
|Switzerland
|Vanderburgh
|Vigo
|Warren
|Warrick
|Washington
Program dates and funding
A total of $276,000 will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis to participating member financial institutions beginning Oct. 15, 2025. Awarded households may receive up to $10,000 each to help fund covered repairs. The program will run through Dec. 31, 2025, or until funds are exhausted.
“Severe weather like what we saw in many parts of Indiana this spring and summer can devastate communities without notice,” said MaryBeth Wott, SVP Community Investment and Strategic Planning Officer.“The Bank is proud to offer flexible tools like Disaster Relief that can quickly help our members and our communities in the recovery process.”
Program design
FHLBank Indianapolis' Disaster Relief Program has been made available to member institutions on several occasions since its inception in 2013. The program was most recently opened in May of this year to assist residents of certain Northern Michigan counties following severe winter ice storms. This round saw significantly increased participation by member financial institutions following a program overhaul designed to streamline and simplify the process to get funding to households more quickly.
Member financial institutions of FHLBank Indianapolis serving the impacted areas must register to participate in the program. Program requirements and documents can be found on the Disaster Relief Program page at fhlbi .
For more information on other assistance programs offered through the Bank and its participating member financial institutions, see the Community Programs page on .
Media contact information:
For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications, at ... .
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit and follow the Bank on LinkedIn , and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. (Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.)
