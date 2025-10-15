Computational Fluid Dynamics Market To Hit USD 12.52 Billion By 2033, Driven By Advanced Simulation Technologies SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Computational Fluid Dynamics Market is expanding as industries adopt AI- and ML-powered simulation tools to optimize designs, reduce physical prototyping, and enhance operational efficiency across aerospace, automotive, energy, and chemical sectors. Austin, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Size was valued at USD 6.30 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 12.52 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.99% 2026-2033. The market for computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is expanding significantly owing to the need for accurate and quick simulation tools and efficient simulation solutions over static methods in order to increase operational efficiency in sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and chemical processing.

Download PDF Sample of Computational Fluid Dynamics Market @ The U.S. Computational Fluid Dynamics Market size was USD 1.59 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.66% over 2026-2033 . Market growth is driven by the early use of cloud-based and AI-enabled CFD solutions in the energy, automotive, and aerospace industries. Rapid market growth and innovation are fueled by advanced R&D, digital transformation, and an emphasis on energy-efficient designs. Key Players:

ANSYS, Inc.

Siemens AG

Dassault Systèmes

Autodesk, Inc.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

COMSOL AB

Hexagon AB

The MathWorks, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

ESI Group

NUMECA International

Convergent Science, Inc.

Flow Science, Inc.

Bentley Systems

SimScale GmbH

OpenCFD (OpenFOAM)

Airflow Sciences Corporation

EnginSoft SpA Azore Software Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.30 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 12.52 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.99% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product Type (Computational Fluid Dynamics Software, Services, Consulting, Training, Others)

. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid, Others)

. By End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Power, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Construction, Others)

. By Application (Aerodynamics & Hydrodynamics, Heat Transfer & Thermal Simulation, Fluid Flow Analysis, Multiphase Flow, Turbomachinery Simulation, Acoustic Analysis (Aeroacoustics), Chemical Reaction & Combustion Analysis, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Report, I nquire Now @

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Mode, in 2025, On-Premise Segment Led the Market with a Share of 60.30%, while Cloud-Based is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR 12.50%

The On-Premise bug tracking software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, due its increasing preference among enterprises to deploy bug tracking software hosted within their IT infrastructure. Cloud-Based segment is the fastest-growing segment, as many people are adopting SaaS models that provide scalability, accessibility from anywhere in the world, and minimum initial costs.

By Product Type, in 2025, Software Segment Led the Market with a Share of 55.50%, while Services are the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 11.20%

Software segment is projected to account for the largest market revenue share by 2025, as organizations are switching to the all-in-one software solutions to track, manage and resolve the bugs in an effective and efficient manner. The fastest growing segment is the Services segment owing to increasing demand for consulting, implementation, training, and support services.

By Application, in 2025, Aerodynamics & Hydrodynamics Segment Led the Market with a Share of 28.40%, while Multiphase Flow is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 11.80%

In 2025, the Aerodynamics & Hydrodynamics application segment holds the largest share in the Bug Tracking Software Market, as more and more organizations in aviation, automobile, and industrial engineering are utilizing software to deal with complex simulation and development problems. The fastest-growing Multiphase Flow segment is driven by the increasing demand for advanced bug tracking in fluid dynamics, thermal management, and Multiphysics modeling simulations.

By End-User Industry, the Aerospace & Defense Held the Dominant Market Share of 32.60%, while Energy & Power is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 12.40%

The Aerospace & Defense segment dominated the Bug Tracking Software Market with the highest share in 2025 owing to stringent precision, compliance, and reliability requirements across these industries. Energy & Power segment is the fastest growing segment as increasing digitization, automation, and rising number of complex infrastructure projects with need for fine issue tracking are some of the key trending factors (TRF) that would shape the global market during the projection period.

Regional Insights:

The Computational Fluid Dynamics Market in North America held the largest share 35.06% in 2025, due to the large number of aerospace, automotive, and defense companies.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Computational Fluid Dynamics Market with a CAGR 10.14%, due to major factors such as the rapid industrialization in this region, increased research and development investments, and increasing aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors in many countries like in particular China, India, and Japan.

Recent Developments:



In February 2025 , ANSYS introduced the Flamelet-Generated Manifold (FGM) model in its Fluent 2025 R1 release, significantly reducing simulation times from weeks to a single working day while maintaining high fidelity. In June 2025 , Siemens expanded its partnership with NVIDIA to integrate AI capabilities into Simcenter Star-CCM+, enhancing simulation accuracy and efficiency.

Buy Full Research Report on Computational Fluid Dynamics Market 202 6 -203 3 @

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



SIMULATION PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess computational efficiency across industries by analyzing average simulation run times, solver performance (CPU/GPU utilization), mesh complexity, and trade-offs between accuracy and computational cost-critical for identifying performance optimization opportunities.

CLOUD & SaaS ADOPTION ANALYTICS – helps you evaluate the shift toward cloud-based CFD platforms, highlighting migration rates, time savings achieved versus on-premise solutions, and regional adoption trends across company sizes to understand digital transformation momentum.

SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY IMPACT METRICS – helps you quantify the role of CFD in energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives through metrics on CO2 reduction, resource optimization, and the percentage of organizations leveraging CFD for green engineering and renewable projects.

AI & DIGITAL INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you uncover innovation potential by tracking CFD software integration with PLM, CAD, and ERP ecosystems, alongside the adoption of AI/ML-enhanced CFD tools that improve predictive accuracy and shorten product development cycles.

CROSS-INDUSTRY UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify the leading sectors (automotive, aerospace, energy, and industrial equipment) driving CFD demand and the scale of simulation complexity, guiding technology providers toward the highest-value applications. TECHNOLOGY MATURITY & COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKS – helps you gauge the technological edge of major CFD solution providers by comparing advancements in solver efficiency, cloud scalability, and sustainability-driven innovations shaping the next generation of computational design.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)