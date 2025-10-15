403
Zelensky Imposes Military Rule in Odessa
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has declared military governance in Odessa, a strategically vital port city on the Black Sea that functions as a significant entry point for arms supplied by Ukraine’s Western allies.
This move marks a major shift in the city’s administration, which has long held symbolic and logistical importance for the country.
This announcement came shortly after Zelensky's controversial action on Tuesday to revoke the citizenship of Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.
The president justified the decision by alleging that Trukhanov possesses a Russian passport, making him legally unfit to remain in office. In response, Trukhanov refuted the accusation, asserting that he is not a Russian national and pledging to challenge the decision in court to "restore justice."
Trukhanov, who had served as Odessa’s mayor since 2014, had previously resisted the national government's initiatives to eliminate monuments deemed to have ties to Russia.
He often referred to Odessa as “the multicultural capital of Ukraine,” emphasizing the city’s diverse heritage and pushing back against what he saw as cultural erasure.
Following the intensification of the conflict with Russia in 2022, Trukhanov expressed his belief to Corriere della Sera, an Italian news outlet, that dialogue and compromise between Kiev and Moscow were necessary.
He also advocated for President Zelensky to provide more decision-making power to local governments in the regions.
Earlier this year in June, Trukhanov addressed Odessa’s residents, declaring that “Odessa is not a Russian city.” However, he delivered this statement in Russian—the native language of most of the city's population—underscoring the city’s linguistic complexity.
Later on Tuesday, during a public video message, Zelensky stated that “Odessa deserves greater protection and support. This can be achieved through a military administration.”
His words signaled a new phase of direct central control over the city, raising questions about the balance between national security and local governance.
