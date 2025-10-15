DETERA Therapeutics Wins the Ipsen Golden Ticket 2025

A strategic recognition of the biotech's potential

by a leading pharmaceutical group

Paris, October 15 th 2025 - DETERA Therapeutics , a biotechnology company specializing in disruptive treatments for rare kidney diseases, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 Ipsen Golden Ticket . The prize was presented by Dominique Bery , General Manager France of the pharmaceutical group Ipsen , in partnership with BioLabs Hôtel-Dieu , following a highly competitive selection process featuring top-tier candidates .

This prestigious distinction recognizes the scientific, medical, and industrial potential of DETERA Therapeutics and includes a incubation at the BioLabs Hôtel-Dieu laboratories in Paris. The team will benefit from personalized support from IPSEN experts, both on scientific and strategic fronts, to accelerate the development of its programs.

“We warmly thank the Ipsen-Biolabs Hôtel-Dieu jury. This Golden Ticket represents a strong validation of our vision and technology. It marks a key milestone in our trajectory and strengthens our positioning with industrial partners and investors,” said Lyse SANTORO, Founder and CEO of DETERA Therapeutics.

“The Golden Ticket embodies our desire to provide concrete support to the most promising start-ups in French biotech. By offering them a springboard for growth, we are helping to bring about the innovations of tomorrow,” says Dominique Bery, General Manager France at Ipsen .

A First-In-Class Disease drug for rare kidney diseases

DETERA's lead program, DTR8, is a First-In-Class Disease Modifying Drug in development for the treatment of crescentic glomerulonephritis, a rare, severe kidney disease requiring urgent therapeutic intervention. It is considered one of the most feared conditions by nephrologists, characterized by a rapid and irreversible loss of approximately 50% of kidney function within just a few months, often leading to end-stage renal failure.

In response to this urgent medical need, DTR8 aims to halt kidney destruction and preserve renal function. Its added value also lies in its ability to reduce the number of patients progressing to end-stage renal disease, requiring dialysis, transplantation, or facing a high risk of mortality. The potential for indication expansion further strengthens its strategic relevance.

Its development is already well advanced, with an active substance that acts locally, specifically, and immediately, featuring a well-defined mechanism of action, strong patent protection, ongoing industrial-scale production, demonstrated efficacy in a relevant animal model, and an identified biomarker to monitor the therapeutic efficacy of DTR8. In addition, the project benefits from a structured regulatory strategy in both Europe and the United States.

Following this recognition, DETERA and IPSEN are considering the exploration of a strategic partnership, based on a shared vision of therapeutic innovation and the potential of DTR8.

With this award, DETERA Therapeutics enters a new phase of growth, marked by major scientific advances, upcoming strategic milestones, and the opening of an investment round to support its development. Public and private investors and partners interested in high-impact biotech ventures are invited to follow DETERA Therapeutics' next steps.

About DETERA Therapeutics

Founded in late 2024, DETERA Therapeutics is a French biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for rare kidney diseases. Its mission is to transform the management of severe and underserved conditions through targeted, differentiated approaches with high medical impact. In 2025, the company joined the French“deeptech” community following selection by Bpifrance.

For more information : - LinkedIn: detera-therapeutics

