Rogers Brings Dial The Dugout Contest To Vancouver To Cheer On The Blue Jays... In Seattle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 local Blue Jays fans can win pair of tickets with trip to Seattle game

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced today it is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in Seattle with a complimentary trip from Vancouver to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays.

On location today at CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, fans can use the pop-up Rogers dugout phone to leave a message to cheer on the Blue Jays. Fans in BC who leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider on the dugout phone between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. PT today will be entered to win one of nine pairs of tickets, including accommodations and round-trip from Vancouver to Seattle for the ALCS game on Thursday, October 16. See media advisory for details.

Fans in BC unable to make it to the pop-up Rogers dugout phone can also leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS (English) or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS (French), or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugoutBC between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. PT today will also have a chance to win a pair of tickets to Game 4 of the ALCS, including accommodations and round-trip from Vancouver to Seattle.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Rogers, three in four British Columbians consider the Blue Jays Canada's team.

“Vancouver is proud to be a baseball city and the excitement we've seen from fans during this playoff run just goes to prove that. This series presents a rare opportunity for fans to see their favourite team play in the postseason and we're incredibly grateful for Rogers creating a chance to make that happen,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

Dial the Dugout is part of Rogers Postseason ticket giveaway. The company is also giving away 500 free tickets for fans to take over a section for every Blue Jays home game at Rogers Centre throughout the MLB Postseason.

Rogers is also giving away Blue Jays Postseason tickets to its customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat including a grand prize contest for each series that includes a pair of tickets with airfare and accommodations. Rogers customers can visit rogers/bluejays to enter for a chance to win.

All tickets are non-transferable.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit or .

Media contact:

...

1-844-226-1338

Survey conducted by Rogers from October 2 - 8, 2025 among a representative sample of 1,028 online Canadians using the Sago research panel. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.