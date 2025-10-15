1847 Holdings Is Now Listed On OTCID Under New Ticker“LBRA”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-Term Goal of Relisting on a Senior U.S. Exchange

New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (OTCID: LBRA), a holding company specializing in identifying overlooked, deep-value investment opportunities in middle market businesses, today announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCID under the new ticker symbol“LBRA.”

The Company's ultimate objective remains to relist on a senior U.S. exchange as soon as practical.

Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847, commented,“We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCID market under our new ticker, LBRA. Our strong financial performance this year, including substantial revenue growth, expanding profitability, and positive cash flow, reflect the strength of our business model and execution. Looking ahead, we are committed to achieving our long-term goal of relisting on a senior U.S. exchange.”

The Company achieved record financial results in 2025, highlighted by a 380% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue, strong gross profit expansion, and positive operating cash flow. Management has reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting revenue to exceed $40 million and operating income of approximately $6 million. Looking ahead, the Company projects continued growth in 2026, with revenue anticipated to surpass $50 million and operating income approaching $12 million.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCID: LBRA), a diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

