China's Shanxi Province Launches, Global Promotion Of Lord Guan Culture
Cultural Performance
The immersive stage felt like opening a three-dimensional cultural book, narrating the story of Lord Guan's virtues - loyalty, righteousness, benevolence, and courage. The performance offered not only visual splendor but also emotional warmth, creating a deeply engaging and comfortable cultural experience for the audience.
Statue of Lord Guan in Yuncheng, China
Lord Guan was not only a legendary general in Chinese history but also a cultural icon that transcends time and borders. He embodies universal virtues admired by humanity - loyalty, righteousness, benevolence, and courage. Through traditional ceremonies, cultural displays, and interactive exchanges, the event allowed participants to gain a profound understanding of the rich heritage and contemporary relevance of Lord Guan culture.
Lord Guan Temple in Yuncheng, China
Visitors from around the world traveled to Yuncheng to embark on a“cultural journey through time.” Their itinerary included historical landmarks such as the Lord Guan Hometown Scenic Area, Lord Guan Temple, Hedong Celebrity Hall, and the Salt Lake Museum - as well as the natural wonder of Yuncheng Salt Lake. At each stop, tourists slowed their pace: some listened intently to guides' stories, others lingered before ancient relics, all immersed in the powerful blend of history and faith.
Lord Guan-Themed Cultural Creations
The spirit of Lord Guan has endured for over a thousand years. His ideals of loyalty, integrity, and responsibility continue to hold profound meaning in today's world. The inheritance of this culture is not only a tribute to history but also a promise for the future.
