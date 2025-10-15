Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ASE Closes Trading Session Higher


2025-10-15 09:08:42
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed trading on Wednesday with a total volume of JD13.8 million, as 5.6 million shares were traded through 4,900 transactions.
The general price index stood at 3,259 points, up by 0.72 percent, against the previous session.
At the activity level, the financial and services sectors indices rose by 1.18% and 0.03%, respectively, while the industrial sector index declined by 0.42%.
Out of 103 companies whose shares were traded today, prices of 41 increased, 33 decreased, and the rest remained stable.

MENAFN15102025000117011021ID1110200371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search