ASE Closes Trading Session Higher

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed trading on Wednesday with a total volume of JD13.8 million, as 5.6 million shares were traded through 4,900 transactions.The general price index stood at 3,259 points, up by 0.72 percent, against the previous session.At the activity level, the financial and services sectors indices rose by 1.18% and 0.03%, respectively, while the industrial sector index declined by 0.42%.Out of 103 companies whose shares were traded today, prices of 41 increased, 33 decreased, and the rest remained stable.