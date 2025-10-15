Spark Biomedical Publishes Peer-Reviewed Trial Showing Wearable Device Reduces Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pilot study demonstrates over 50% reduction in menstrual blood loss and improved symptoms using non-invasive, drug-free therapy

Dallas, TX, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical , the parent company of OhmBody , a women's wellness division focused on wearable neurostimulation technology, has published the first peer-reviewed human trial evaluating transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN) for menstrual health. The study, now available in Frontiers in Medicine, demonstrates meaningful reductions in heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and menstrual symptoms.

The pilot study consisted of 16 participants, including women with von Willebrand Disease (VWD) and those with HMB of unknown cause. Participants using OhmBody's wearable tAN device daily during menstruation experienced on average a reduction in menstrual blood loss by more than 50% and shorter periods by nearly 20%. Improvements were also reported in cramping, fatigue, and overall quality of life. tAN engages the body's natural nervous system via the vagus and trigeminal nerves, providing a non-invasive, drug-free approach to managing HMB. These findings suggest a new option for women whose heavy menstrual bleeding is inadequately addressed by current treatments.

“This peer-reviewed study provides the first published evidence that wearable neurostimulation can reduce heavy menstrual bleeding and improve overall menstrual wellness,” said Daniel Powell, CEO and Co-Founder of Spark Biomedical.“These results offer millions of women a non-invasive, drug-free option to better manage their periods."

“Heavy menstrual bleeding is a common and often under-recognized condition,” said Navid Khodaparast, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Spark Biomedical.“Our findings suggest that wearable neurostimulation may offer a meaningful, noninvasive option to reduce menstrual blood loss and support overall menstrual health.”

Spark Biomedical and OhmBody are committed to advancing women's health research and continue to explore innovative ways to support menstrual health. The study is available online in Frontiers in Medicine.

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer, committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectronic medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in behavioral health, women's health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations which exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutions. Spark Biomedical is empowering a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit .

About OhmBody

At OhmBody, we believe women's wellness deserves more-more innovation, more understanding, and more solutions designed specifically for the unique needs of the female body. As the women's wellness division of Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation, OhmBody is pioneering a new approach to menstrual health, using advanced wearable neurostimulation to support the body's natural rhythms. Our team understands the challenges women face-because the majority of us have lived them. With a team of women driving exploration and change in clinical research, design, and innovation, we bring both personal insight and deep scientific expertise to our work. The full OhmBody team of experts is dedicated to creating solutions that work with women's bodies, not against them. For more information, visit .

For media requests, including interviews, high-res photography and samples, please contact:

Erika Siemasko

FACTEUR PR for OhmBody

...

978-270-2777

