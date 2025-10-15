Recruiter Nation 2025: What's Shaping Talent Acquisition Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employ's annual report reveals rising hiring volumes, bigger tech budgets, and a decisive shift toward responsible AI in recruiting

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc. , a leading provider of people-first, intelligent hiring solutions through its AI Companions and recruiting platforms JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite, today announced the release of the 2025 Recruiter Nation Report –“Recruiting Realities: What's Shaping TA Today .” The report provides a comprehensive and data-driven view of how U.S. talent teams are reinventing their strategies amid shifting market conditions.

This year's report reveals a recruiting landscape defined not by contraction, but by evolution. Employers are recalibrating priorities, investing in smarter, more responsible technologies, and building the next generation of hiring strategies that balance efficiency, empathy, and intelligence. The data points to a powerful shift across industries as recruiters harness AI-driven insights, automation, and integrated platforms to elevate both performance and candidate engagement. This marks a decisive move toward measurable, intelligent hiring practices that unite speed with humanity in every stage of the talent journey.

“Recruiting today is about recalibrating with purpose,” said Dara Brenner, CEO of Employ.“Talent teams aren't pulling back; they're moving forward with intention, using data and technology to build a stronger foundation for hiring. We're seeing organizations rethink what efficiency really means, not just filling roles faster, but building smarter, more inclusive processes that elevate both candidate and recruiter experiences. That's the story this year's Recruiter Nation Report tells – an industry evolving with confidence, not caution.”

Key Insights from the 2025 Recruiter Nation Report



Hiring momentum is accelerating: Seventy percent of recruiters report increased hiring year-over-year, and most expect that momentum to continue into 2026.

Candidate quantity takes the lead: Fifty-two percent of respondents said getting more candidates per role is their top priority, surpassing candidate quality for the first time in two years.

Tech budgets are on the rise: Sixty-seven percent of TA leaders plan to increase spend, with over half (52 percent) investing in new recruiting technology.

AI adoption accelerates with human oversight: Sixty-five percent of recruiters already use AI within their workflows, and consider factors like data privacy, human oversight, and explainability when making investments. Tech stacks are evolving fast: While 82 percent of recruiters are satisfied with their current systems, over three-quarters (76 percent) expect to replace their primary recruiting platform within two years, signaling an industry-wide shift to flexible, AI-powered platforms that scale with growth.



“Recruiting has always been about people, and the best teams know that technology should make those human moments stronger,” said Stephanie Manzelli, Chief Human Resources Officer at Employ.“The 2025 data shows that organizations are striking a new balance, leveraging automation for efficiency while protecting fairness, transparency, and connection. It's proof that progress in talent acquisition doesn't mean replacing people; it means empowering them.”

Brenner added,“The takeaway for business leaders is clear: companies that evolve their recruiting strategies now, with the right mix of human intelligence and artificial intelligence, will be best positioned to compete for tomorrow's talent. The future of hiring belongs to organizations that use technology to elevate human judgment, empathy, and connection-not replace them.”

A Redefined Future for Hiring

The 2025 Recruiter Nation Report underscores that the recruiting industry is not slowing down: it's getting smarter. As organizations face shifting priorities, economic headwinds, and new expectations from candidates, they are embracing data-driven intelligence to fuel a more agile, equitable and tech-enabled future of work.

To access the full findings, download the 2025 Recruiter Nation Report –“Recruiting Realities: What's Shaping TA Today” here .

About Employ Inc.

Employ delivers people-first intelligent hiring solutions that empower companies to overcome their greatest hiring challenges. From startups to Fortune 100 organizations, Employ meets companies where they are, offering tailored solutions that support everything from foundational hiring to advanced talent acquisition strategies. Employ is the only organization to offer companies choice in their hiring technology, providing three unique ATS platforms (JazzHR, Lever, and Jobvite) and AI Companions that work alongside you in your hiring journey. Our intelligent hiring platform is trusted by more than 23,000 customers, including e.l.f. Beauty, Pure Barre, Shutterfly, and Spotify.

