Kriti Sanon Puts India On Global Health Map With Speech At Berlin's World Health Summit

Kriti Sanon is a celebrated Bollywood actress known for her versatility, elegance, and powerful on-screen presence. From her debut in Heropanti to award-winning performances in films like Mimi, she has carved a niche as one of India's most talented and intelligent stars. Beyond cinema, Kriti is also an entrepreneur and wellness advocate, using her voice to promote women's health and empowerment on global platforms

Once again, Kriti Sanon made the whole country proud as she became the first Indian actress to speak at the World Health Summit in Berlin. Being known as the versatile actor on screen and the rising entrepreneur, Kriti came to take this global stage to address the issue very close to her heart, women's health.

Kriti Sanon Speech at Berlin's World Health Summit

While speaking at the summit, Kriti Sanon gave an encouraging speech, during which she said, "women's health is not a side issue-it's a global priority." It was an earful to and moved audiences and experts from around the globe, with emphasis on early diagnosis and equal access to exclusive healthcare as well as breaking the stigma around women's wellness.

She addressed the issues of hormonal balance, reproductive health, and mental health awareness, the three domains that are sadly ignored in most global health discussions.

From Reel to Real Impact

Kriti has been transforming her successful acting career into a journey of empowerment for women. In fact, beyond her acting career, she is also a co-founder of wellness initiatives and fitness brands that motivate people towards balanced lifestyles. This is an indelible mark in history when she graced the Berlin World Health Summit 2025-coupling her fame with a geants cause across continents.

It wasn't only awareness; it was action. Kriti addressed and told all the policymakers and organizations concerned to invest in research, community health programs, and educational campaigns about women's needs.

Kriti Sanon Puts India on Global Health Map

Kriti has put India right up on the world health map by speaking at such a global platform. The speech's content reflected not only the individual's innate passion but also increasingly the nation's growing concern for wellness, preventive care, and gender equality in healthcare.

Kriti accentuated India's progress in public health innovation and digital wellness platforms through which women from rural to urban areas are empowered. With her comment, the light was thrown on India's journey of ever-evolving contributions as a thought leader in global wellness conversations.