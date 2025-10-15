Neovolta Closes Neubau Energy Asset Purchase To Launch Neuclicktm Modular Battery Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targets 1,000 neuClickTM battery module pre-orders by Q4 2025; shipping planned to begin January 2026

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) closed its previously announced purchase of strategic assets of Neubau Energy, a developer of next-generation modular battery technology. [Link ]

“Closing our purchase of Neubau's assets and next-gen battery platform is a significant milestone, expanding NeoVolta's branded product suite and enabling new revenue streams,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta.“Key executive hires from Neubau have already been added to our team. In addition, the transaction immediately increases our market reach; enhances our gross margins; increases our mix of domestic content, thus mitigating the expected impact of 2026 tariffs; and accelerates our ability to deliver higher-density energy storage systems.

“We are now taking orders for Neubau's revolutionary 30-minute installation systems, rebranded as the NeoVolta neuClickTM platform. Our goal is to reach over 1,000 neuClickTM Battery Module pre-orders by the end of 2025, with shipments beginning in January 2026.”

Product Innovation: neuClickTM Modular Battery Platform

The neuClickTM system integrates battery, inverter, and communications within a compact, plug-and-play housing that can be installed by a single licensed electrician in less than 30 minutes. Each module provides scalable capacity of 10 kWh to 15 kWh, enabling stackable configurations up to 60 kWh for residential and light commercial customers.

“These modular systems drive dramatic reductions in deployment and maintenance costs, making the entire value chain more efficient, from manufacturing to installation to long-term service,” Johnson added.“The neuClickTM platform redefines how storage can be installed, maintained, and scale, delivering advantages that will open new installer networks and empower more electricians to enter the clean-energy field.”

Key Features



Sub-30-Minute Installation: Reduces deployment time by up to 75% compared to traditional systems.

High Energy Density: Industry-leading lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells exceeding 180 Wh/kg deliver longer lifespans and superior safety.

Integrated Smart BMS: AI-assisted battery management system optimizes charging efficiency and enables remote diagnostics.

Plug-and-Play Architecture: Allows rapid module replacement and easy capacity expansion. U.S.-Compliant Manufacturing : Core cell production at Austrian facility with relationship with Neubau supports tariff mitigation ahead of 2026 import duties; final assembly at NeoVolta's new San Diego integration center is expected to begin mid-2026.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) designs and manufactures advanced energy storage systems that enable homeowners and businesses to achieve energy independence and sustainability. The company's systems are engineered for high efficiency, safety, and longevity, with installations across the U.S. NeoVolta's products pair seamlessly with solar systems, providing continuous power during grid outages and maximizing solar investment returns. For more information, visit

About Neubau Energy

Founded in 2023, Neubau Energy developed one of the industry's most installer-friendly residential battery systems, offering the highest energy density in its class. Its modular design integrates batteries, inverter, battery management, and communications into a single unit that one person can install in under 30 minutes. Neubau's team of veterans from the solar, energy storage, and automotive industries will continue in leadership roles within NeoVolta to advance R&D and European operations. Neubau's Austrian manufacturing base provides a tariff-advantaged platform for the U.S. residential storage market. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's goal to reach over 1,000 neuClickTM Battery Module pre-orders by the end of 2025, with shipments beginning in January 2026, and expected operational benefits from the asset acquisition. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to complete definitive documentation, satisfaction of closing conditions, integration challenges, market acceptance of combined offerings, realization of anticipated synergies, and other risks detailed in NeoVolta's SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. For additional risk factors, see Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Investors

Alliance Advisors IR

Email: ...

Media

Email: ...

800-364-5464