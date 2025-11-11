403
Two Separate Typhoons Claim 250 Lives in Philippines
(MENAFN) Consecutive powerful storm systems that struck the Philippines over the previous week have claimed 250 lives while forcing millions from their homes, government officials announced Tuesday.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed Tuesday that Typhoon Kalmaegi, which struck land on Nov. 4, unleashed catastrophic flooding and mudslides across the central Philippines, resulting in 232 fatalities and 112 individuals unaccounted for.
Cebu province recorded the highest casualty figures, with the region still recovering from a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that occurred on Sept. 30, the NDRRMC stated.
In a separate Tuesday announcement, the Office of Civil Defense reported that Super Typhoon Fung-wong, which battered Luzon Island on Sunday, caused at least 18 deaths.
The dual storm events displaced millions of inhabitants and devastated residential structures, agricultural lands, and critical infrastructure including transportation networks and bridge systems, authorities reported.
Fung-wong marks the 21st tropical cyclone to impact the Philippines during the current year, exceeding the nation's annual average of 20 storms.
