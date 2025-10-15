ODYSIGHT.AI To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX On Monday, October 20, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMER, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight Inc . (Nasdaq: ODYS), a pioneering developer of AI systems for Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM), today announced that Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XIX at 12:30pm PT on Monday, October 20, 2025, in San Diego, CA.

Mr. Ofer will be available on site for one-on-one investor meetings on October 20 and 21. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at ... .

A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link:

About Odysight

Odysight is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight's unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring. For more information, please visit: or follow us on X (formerly Twitter ), LinkedIn and YouTube .

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

...