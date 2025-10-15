ODYSIGHT.AI To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XIX On Monday, October 20, 2025
Mr. Ofer will be available on site for one-on-one investor meetings on October 20 and 21. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at ... .
A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link:
About Odysight
Odysight is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight's unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring. For more information, please visit: or follow us on X (formerly Twitter ), LinkedIn and YouTube .
Company Contact:
Einav Brenner, CFO
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
