Marex Announces Share Purchases By Directors And Officers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (“Marex”; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announced that directors and officers have purchased ordinary shares in Marex in the open market.

As previously disclosed, on Friday, October 10, Chief Executive Officer Ian Lowitt acquired 32,465 ordinary shares in Marex, increasing his total holding to 2,615,016 ordinary shares. Additionally, on Monday, October 13, Paolo Tonucci, Chief Strategist and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Markets, purchased 30,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total holdings to 1,108,342 ordinary shares.

These purchases are in addition to those made in August by Marex's Non-Executive Chairman Robert Pickering, and Board member and Risk Committee Chair Konstantin Graf von Schweinitz. Robert bought 2,700 ordinary shares, bringing his holding to 20,594 ordinary shares, and Konstantin bought 7,100 ordinary shares, raising his ownership to 14,993 ordinary shares.

Additionally, on Tuesday, October 14, Sir Jeremy Isaacs and Roger Nagioff – both former Marex Board members and founding partners of JRJ Group, previously a majority shareholder of Marex – also acquired ordinary shares in the open market in a personal capacity. Sir Jeremy purchased 35,000 ordinary shares and Roger acquired 35,000 ordinary shares.

Ian Lowitt, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“As I stated in our recent preliminary third-quarter update, we are excited about Marex's prospects. The acquisition of additional shares reflects our strong belief in Marex's growth trajectory and its future potential. Collectively, the executive leadership team owns more than 7% of the company, underscoring our confidence in the franchise we've built.”

About Marex

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit

