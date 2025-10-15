403
Polson Painting Donates To Support Children In Need At Fostering Hope Florida's Kidz Closet
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Polson Painting , a Tampa Bay–area painting company, is proud to announce a donation to Fostering Hope Florida's Kidz Closet in Spring Hill. This contribution is part of Polson Painting's commitment to giving back to local communities and supporting vulnerable children in foster care.
Kidz Closet of Fostering Hope Florida provides clothing, essentials, and support to children entering foster care or transitioning between homes. Polson Painting's donation will help ensure that these children receive clean clothing, new shoes, and necessities as they face uncertain transitions.
“After more than 30 years serving Tampa Bay, we believe in reinvesting in our community,” said Don Polson, co-owner of Polson Painting.“Too many children go through traumatic changes without dignity or basic comforts. We hope our donation will bring a sense of stability and care during a difficult time. Erin and I believe local businesses have a responsibility to uplift the neighborhoods we live in and serve.”
"We are deeply grateful for Polson Painting's generosity and support,” said Justin Miller, Publicist representing Polson Painting and Fostering Hope Florida's Kidz Closet.“Don and Erin's donation will touch many lives and provide tangible help to children in need right here in Hernando County.
This donation aligns with Polson Painting's long-standing values of quality, trust, and community impact. The company proudly serves Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties from its base in the Tampa area.
Join us in making a difference. Together we can build brighter homes and brighter futures for children in foster care. Please donate to Kidz Closet today!
