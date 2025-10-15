403
Maharashtra Government Recognises Supriya Lifescience for Outstanding Export Excellence
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, October 15, 2025: Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a cGMP-compliant business and a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), is proud to announce that Dr. Satish Wagh, Executive Chairman & Whole-Time Director, and Dr. Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, have been felicitated with the Maharashtra State Export Award for the financial years 2022–23 and 2023–24.
The prestigious awards were presented by Hon’ble Shri Uday Samant, Minister of Industries & Marathi Language, Shri P. Anbalagan (IAS), Secretary (Industries), and Shri Deependra Singh Kushwah (IAS), Development Commissioner (Industries) & Commissioner (Exports), during a ceremony held at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, on October 13, 2025.
This recognition reaffirms Supriya Lifescience Ltd.’s consistent leadership in pharmaceutical exports and its contribution to India’s position as a global healthcare partner. With an extensive presence across 120+ countries, the company has built a strong and diversified portfolio spanning Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Finished Dosage Forms (FDF), and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services. Its backward-integrated manufacturing capabilities, coupled with an unwavering commitment to quality and regulatory compliance, continue to drive its global growth.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Satish Wagh, Executive Chairman & Whole-Time Director of Supriya Lifescience Ltd., said, “Receiving the Maharashtra State Export Award for two consecutive years is an immense honour for everyone at Supriya Lifescience. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to global quality standards, continuous innovation, and the export of reliable and affordable pharmaceutical products to over 100 countries. It reflects the dedication of our entire team and our long-standing partnership with stakeholders who share our mission of advancing healthcare worldwide.”
Adding her thoughts, Dr. Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd., shared, “This award reinforces our focus on sustainable growth, ethical business practices, and scientific excellence. It inspires us to further strengthen our research-driven efforts, invest in advanced technologies, and make a meaningful impact across global healthcare ecosystems. We remain committed to contributing to Maharashtra’s industrial growth and India’s vision of becoming a dependable partner in global healthcare solutions.”
Supriya Lifescience continues to strengthen its export base and expand its international reach, contributing to India’s vision of becoming a global pharmaceutical powerhouse.
About Supriya Lifescience Ltd.:
Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a world-renowned producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, was founded in 1987. Our cutting-edge facility has certifications from Health Canada, EUGMP, EDQM, USFDA, and NMPA. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and our facility is located in Khed, District Ratnagiri. Our globally compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA) are supported by robust R&D, eight active CEPs, and fourteen active USDMFs. EHS requirements and ethical principles guide our core business. The company's primary focus is to build intermediates and APIs for innovators and generic firms. We also exclusively collaborate with partners in the capacity of CMOs.
