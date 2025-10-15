Free Live Sports To Bring 45 Fast Sports Channels To Devices Powered By Tivo Across North America, Europe, And South America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement Between TiVo and Free Live Sports Enables a Unique Multi-Screen Experience for Sports Fans

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Live Sports, which offers the world's largest selection of live sports streaming channels, on-demand movies, series and more, will launch 45 dedicated free sports channels on devices Powered by TiVoTM, including smart televisions and the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVoTM, which is available in vehicles from BMW and other manufacturers.

The partnership delivers Free Live Sports content through three key channels:



BMW vehicles globally via DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVoTM

Smart TVs powered by TiVo OS in Europe and North America Paid video services across North America and Latin America powered by TiVo's IPTV platforms



This collaboration reinforces Free Live Sports' position as one of the industry's top free sports streaming providers, offering viewers unprecedented access to live games, classic matches, popular niche sports, and original programming-all free and ad-supported.

Sports fans will enjoy seamless access to diverse programming, including:



Live events and tournaments

Popular Sports

Specialty and emerging sports

Original sports content Classic game archives



The complete channel lineup spans extreme sports (Red Bull TV, Nitro Circus), traditional favorites (Tennis Channel, Golf Network), combat sports (PFL, GLORY), motorsports (NHRA, Motorsport), and much more.

"This partnership transforms how sports fans access content," said Cathy Rasenberger, President of Free Live Sports. "We're bringing comprehensive, high-quality sports programming to viewers wherever they are-at home or on the road-leveraging TiVo's powerful global platform."

"We're excited to add all the great channels from Free Live Sports to the free and binge-worthy lineup of programming enjoyed by TiVo users," said Scott Maddux, Vice President of Global Content Strategy and Business Development for TiVo, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. "Free, compelling sports programming is an essential piece of the modern streaming experience, and Free Live Sports brings a diverse array of content that appeals to broad audiences."

Complete Channel Portfolio

The 45-channel lineup includes popular networks such as:

Extreme & Adventure: Red Bull TV, Nitro Circus, World Chase Tag, Extreme; GoPro Channel

Traditional Sports: Tennis Channel, Tennis TV, Golf Network, Cricket Gold; World Surf League

Combat Sports: PFL, GLORY, TNA Wrestling, Strongman Champions League

Motorsports: NHRA, Speedvision

College Sports: Big 12 Studios, Pac-12 Insider

International: BeIN Sports XTRA, European League of Football

Entertainment Sports: World Poker Tour, Harlem Globetrotters, PokerGO

[Full channel list available upon request]

About the Technology

TiVo OS and IPTV transforms smart TV experiences with intuitive content management, seamlessly aggregating streaming services, live TV, and sports content in a single interface.

DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVoTM delivers the first comprehensive in-car entertainment platform, allowing drivers and passengers to continue their viewing experience from home to vehicle.

About Free Live Sports

Free Live Sports , owned by Sports Studio , is the global leader in sports distribution & monetization featuring over 120 free, ad-supported sports streaming channels and additional on-demand content, available across multiple devices. The service delivers live events, classic matches, original series, and emerging sports from leading leagues and content partners.

