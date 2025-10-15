Silver Dollar Engages Investing News Network For Advertising And Investor Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) -is pleased to announce it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness marketing agreement with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network (INN). The marketing agreement has a term of six months commencing today. INN will provide advertising services to increase awareness of the Company among INN's investor audience and using third-party service providers. INN does not provide Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $204,015.

INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at . For further information, INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or ... .

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, as well as the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"