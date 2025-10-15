Luxxfolio Appoints Dustin Zinger As Strategic Advisor
Dustin Zinger is the Chief Executive Officer of SonicStrategy Inc., where he leads the company's vision to become a leading blockchain infrastructure and digital asset investment platform. With a strong background in blockchain, capital markets, and marketing, Dustin brings a blend of technical knowledge and investor-focused strategy to the role. He has spent much of his career connecting companies with capital and investors, beginning in real estate and private placements before moving into the blockchain sector. Dustin also served as VP of Capital Markets at Neptune Digital Assets, where he ensures transparent and effective communication with shareholders and the broader market.
"Dustin's unique combination of capital markets experience and deep blockchain understanding makes him an ideal addition to Luxxfolio's advisory team," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "He bridges traditional finance and on-chain innovation in a way that aligns perfectly with our mission to build the leading Litecoin-powered infrastructure company."
The Company also announces it has granted 1,000,000 stock options (the " Options ") to consultants to the Company. The Options are to vest 4 months following issuance are exercisable at $0.40 for a three-year term.
About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.
Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment