Luxxfolio Appoints Dustin Zinger As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) -("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dustin Zinger as a Strategic Advisor.

Dustin Zinger is the Chief Executive Officer of SonicStrategy Inc., where he leads the company's vision to become a leading blockchain infrastructure and digital asset investment platform. With a strong background in blockchain, capital markets, and marketing, Dustin brings a blend of technical knowledge and investor-focused strategy to the role. He has spent much of his career connecting companies with capital and investors, beginning in real estate and private placements before moving into the blockchain sector. Dustin also served as VP of Capital Markets at Neptune Digital Assets, where he ensures transparent and effective communication with shareholders and the broader market.

"Dustin's unique combination of capital markets experience and deep blockchain understanding makes him an ideal addition to Luxxfolio's advisory team," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio. "He bridges traditional finance and on-chain innovation in a way that aligns perfectly with our mission to build the leading Litecoin-powered infrastructure company."

The Company also announces it has granted 1,000,000 stock options (the " Options ") to consultants to the Company. The Options are to vest 4 months following issuance are exercisable at $0.40 for a three-year term.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.