Jordan, Lebanon Discuss Electricity, Gas Cooperation
Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh discussed on Wednesday with Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Joseph Saddi ways to enhance energy cooperation, particularly in electricity interconnection and natural gas supply.
Kharabsheh highlighted the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Lebanon and underscored the Royal directives to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.
He underlined Jordan's readiness to supply Lebanon with part of its electricity needs once the relevant parties complete the necessary technical and logistical arrangements, noting that the interconnection lines on the Jordanian side are fully operational.
The two ministers also discussed the potential for delivering natural gas to Lebanon through the Arab Gas Pipeline, as part of joint efforts to bolster regional energy integration and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
