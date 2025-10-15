Brixton Metals Drills 22.15M Of 4.44 G/T Gold Including 1.50M Of 57.20 G/T Gold At The Trapper Gold Target

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the“ Company ” or“ Brixton ”) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Trapper Gold Target from the 2025 season. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes this season. Assays are pending for the remaining 13 holes. The zone remains open for expansion. Highlights

Hole THN25-345 returned 22.15m of 4.44 g/t gold from 203.85m depth



Including 1.50m of 57.20 g/t gold from 223.00m depth



Hole THN25-342 returned 4.00m of 2.22 g/t gold from 210.00m depth



Including 0.35m of 13.95 g/t gold from 212.35m depth



Hole THN25-340 returned 30.85m of 1.47 g/t gold and 4.32 g/t silver from 61.65m depth





Including 3.10m of 4.75 g/t gold and 16.01 g/t silver from 61.65m depth

Including 6.00m of 4.24 g/t gold and 7.90 g/t silver from 80.00m depth

Chairman, CEO, Gary R. Thompson stated,“We are thrilled to share another round of strong drill results from the Trapper Gold Target, which continue to underscore the exceptional potential of this emerging gold system. The intercept of 22.15 meters grading 4.44 g/t gold, including a high-grade interval of 1.50 meters at 57.20 g/t gold, is particularly encouraging and speaks to the robust mineralization we're seeing at depth. These results, alongside other notable intercepts such as 30.85 meters of 1.47 g/t gold and 4.32 g/t silver, reinforce our confidence in the scale and continuity of the Trapper zone. With assays still pending and the zone remaining open for expansion, we believe we are only beginning to uncover the full extent of this exciting target.” Figure 1. Trapper Gold Target Plan Map for Holes THN25-340, THN25-342, THN25-345 and THN25-346.





Table 1. Select Assay Intervals in Holes THN25-340, THN25-342, THN25-345 and THN25-346.

Hole ID

From To Interval Gold Silver meter meter meter g/t g/t THN25-345 203.85 226.00 22.15 4.44 Results

pending

including 223.00 224.50 1.50 57.20 THN25-342 210.00 214.00 4.00 2.22 including 212.35 212.70 0.35 13.95 THN25-346 No significant intercepts THN25-340 61.65 92.50 30.85 1.47 4.32 including 61.65 64.75 3.10 4.75 16.01 including 80.00 86.00 6.00 4.24 7.90



Assay values are weighted averages. Reported intervals are drilling length and the true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Discussion

Drill holes THN25-342 and THN25-345 were collared at the same location as THN25-344 (see NR 07 Oct 2025 . These holes were designed to infill and further delineate the trend of high-grade gold mineralization previously intersected in hole THN22-205 (Figure 1), which returned 64 metres averaging 5.74 g/t gold. As demonstrated in this release, high-grade gold continues to be encountered in this area.

Gold mineralization is hosted within Triassic lapilli tuff, which is intruded by a Cretaceous quartz diorite and a feldspar porphyry dike of unknown age. The mineralization is associated with vein assemblages containing pyrite, sphalerite, and galena (Figure 2). While all three lithologies host gold, higher-grade intervals are preferentially located near the contacts between these units. Lower-grade mineralization occurs between the reported intervals. Analytical results for silver and other elements are pending from the laboratory.

Hole THN25-340 intersected gold and silver mineralization from shallow depths, associated with feldspar porphyry dikes (Figure 3). This geological relationship, first recognized during the 2025 drilling campaign, has expanded the known footprint of gold mineralization eastward beyond previously defined limits.

Figure 2. Closeup Photograph of HQ Size Core of Mineralization in Hole THN25-345 at

Figure 3. Closeup Photograph of HQ Size Core of Mineralization in Hole THN25-340 at

Table 2. Collar Information for Holes THN25-340, THN25-342, THN25-345 and THN25-346.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) THN25-340 630519 6485400 1226 2 -65 237 THN25-342 630227 6485483 1335 8 -50 270 THN25-345 630227 6485483 1335 355 -45 262 THN25-346 630173 6485524 1325 15 -45 249



Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.35 to 1.00m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., is a Senior Geologist, CEO and Chairman for the Company who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB , and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF . For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: ... or call Tel: 604-630-9707

