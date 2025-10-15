Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Set to Hold Talks with Syrian President in Moscow

2025-10-15 07:29:27
(MENAFN) The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Moscow, focusing on the status of Russia’s military bases in Syria.

“It's obvious that this will be touched upon one way or another during the conversation. Yes, this can be expected,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

Peskov added that no press conference is planned following the discussions in the Russian capital.

In a prior statement, the Kremlin outlined that the two leaders will address the current state and future outlook of bilateral ties, covering trade, economic cooperation, and "recent developments in the Middle East."

Syrian media reported that Sharaa arrived in Moscow earlier Wednesday for his first official visit since taking office in December 2024.

Russia currently operates two military installations on Syria’s Mediterranean coast: a naval base in Tartus and an airbase at Hmeimim.

