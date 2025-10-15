Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year And Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“As we close the fiscal year, we are proud to have delivered growth in annual sales volume, revenue, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA. The high performing employee-owners of Ferrellgas delivered gains from ongoing operational efficiency improvements, counter-seasonal tank exchange growth, and executing on more normalized weather conditions to deliver a successful year.”

Ms. Zertuche continued,“During fiscal 2025, the Company continued to leverage talent, technology, and training to fuel growth and efficiencies. We became early adopters of the Propane Education & Research Council's Education Program, or PEP. This employee-focused program combines e-learning with hands-on training, reinforcing the Company's mission to lead with safety every day. Investing in our employee-owners and their safety creates an environment for success and innovation.”

Financial Highlights:

For the fourth fiscal quarter, Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased by $10.5 million, or 31%, to $23.1 million, compared to $33.6 million in the prior year quarter driven by increases of $8.6 million in general and administrative expense and $5.8 million in operating expense, which was partially offset by a $2.8 million increase in gross profit.

The $5.8 million increase in operating expense was due to increases of $6.7 million in plant and other and $1.0 million in vehicle expense, which was partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in personnel costs. The $4.2 million increase in general and administrative expense was driven by the timing of adjustments to incentive accruals in the fourth quarter of 2024. The 1% increase in gross profit was driven by a 1% increase in revenues as cost of product was unchanged.

For fiscal 2025, Adjusted EBITDA increased by $13.3 million, or 4%, to $330.7 million, compared to $317.4 million in fiscal 2024. A $39.7 million increase in gross profit and $2.9 million decrease in lease expense were partially offset by increases of $24.7 million in operating expense and $41.6 million in general and administrative expense, after the related EBITDA adjustments described below.

Gross profit increased $39.7 million, or 4%, to over $1.0 billion in fiscal 2025. The change was driven by an increase of $101.2 million, or 6%, in revenues, which was partially offset by an increase of $61.5 million, or 7%, in cost of product. Higher costs were driven by propane pricing increases.

After EBITDA adjustments of $4.5 million in legal fees and settlements related to our core business, operating expense increased $24.7 million. The increase in operating expense was due to increases of $17.9 million in plant and other and $8.5 million in personnel costs, which was partially offset by a $1.7 million decrease in vehicle expense. After EBITDA adjustments of $123.7 million, primarily related to the $125.0 million Eddystone litigation settlement, we had a $4.5 million increase in general and administrative expense.

The $9.8 million increase in interest expense was primarily driven by increases of $4.4 million for amortization of debt issuance costs related to amendments to the Company's revolving credit facility, $3.4 million for letters of credit fees, and $1.1 million for other interest charges.

The Company recognized a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $26.8 million and $20.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recognized a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $15.6 million in fiscal 2025 compared to net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $110.2 million in fiscal 2024. These changes related to the factors noted above. Margin per gallon increased 4% and 1% in the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year period.

Operational Highlights:

The Company recognized gross profit of over $1.0 billion in fiscal 2025, the highest in the Company's history. The five-year gross profit average of $0.96 billion reflects this positive trend, with approximately $0.6 billion and $0.2 billion attributable to our retail and wholesale business, respectively. Leveraging our telematics technology to efficiently serve our customers and the expertise of our employee-owners are the catalysts for these positive results.

Gallons sold for the fourth fiscal quarter decreased 3.3 million gallons, or 2% and increased 20.4 million gallons, or 3%, for fiscal 2025. Although weather was warmer than normal for both the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2025 by 5% and 3%, respectively, it was cooler than the prior year quarter and fiscal 2024 by 4% and 6%, respectively. The cooler weather aligns with the 4% quarter-over-quarter and 6% year-over-year increases in sales to residential customers.

Retail sales increased $2.9 million, or 2%, for the fourth fiscal quarter and $48.3 million, or 4%, for fiscal 2025, compared to the prior year periods. For fiscal 2025, Retail saw sales growth across all customer types, except for a decrease of $3.7 million among agricultural customers. Retail tank sets increased during both the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 by 13% and 5%, respectively.

Wholesale sales increased $0.4 million, or 0.2% for the fourth fiscal quarter and $41.6 million, or 8%, for fiscal 2025, compared to the prior year periods. Blue Rhino, the Company's tank exchange business, saw a fiscal 2025 sales increase of $25.5 million, or 6%, compared to fiscal 2024.

Empowered by the Company's telematic technology, employees continue to deliver positive results. Metrics related to unproductive deliveries, fill rates, and zero gallon deliveries have all shown improvement during the fourth fiscal quarter as compared to the prior year period. Our nationwide presence paired with our employee-owners' expertise and technology give us the ability to rapidly assist communities across the country. In July 2025, we mobilized with others throughout the propane industry to respond to the Texas flooding and its aftermath.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the Company will conduct a teleconference on the Internet at to discuss the results of operations for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at ... .

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 63,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2025. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at . For more information, follow Ferrellgas on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release concerning current estimates, expectations, projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined under federal securities laws. These statements often use words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“projection,”“forecast,”“strategy,”“position,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“will,” or the negative of those terms or other variations of them or comparable terminology. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations, including the effect of weather conditions on the demand for propane; the prices of wholesale propane, motor fuel and crude oil; disruptions to the supply of propane; competition from other industry participants and other energy sources; energy efficiency and technology advances; significant delays in the collection of accounts or notes receivable; customer, counterparty, supplier or vendor defaults; changes in demand for, and production of, hydrocarbon products; inherent operating and litigation risks in gathering, transporting, handling and storing propane; costs of complying with, or liabilities imposed under, environmental, health and safety laws; the impact of pending and future legal proceedings; the interruption, disruption, failure or malfunction of our information technology systems including due to cyber-attack; economic and political instability, particularly in areas of the world tied to the energy industry, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; disruptions in the capital and credit markets, related to the evolving global tariff environment or otherwise; and access to available capital to meet our operating and debt-service requirements; and the anticipated completion of a refinancing. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors also include those discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. Ferrellgas disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.