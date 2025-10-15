Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year And Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
| FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|July 31,
|July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Propane and other gas liquids sales
|$
|320,722
|$
|318,239
|$
|1,828,093
|$
|1,731,439
|Other
|22,907
|22,213
|110,244
|105,677
|Total revenues
|343,629
|340,452
|1,938,337
|1,837,116
|Cost of sales:
|Propane and other gas liquids sales
|151,119
|151,191
|902,072
|841,490
|Other
|1,611
|1,115
|13,449
|12,481
|Gross profit
|190,899
|188,146
|1,022,816
|983,145
|Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other
|152,528
|146,689
|630,834
|601,602
|Operating expense - equipment lease expense
|4,387
|5,591
|18,720
|21,585
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|25,420
|24,292
|98,426
|98,471
|General and administrative expense
|11,256
|7,018
|178,617
|50,339
|Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
|785
|734
|3,143
|3,234
|(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals
|(1,589
|)
|972
|2,957
|2,819
|Operating (loss) income
|(1,888
|)
|2,850
|90,119
|205,095
|Interest expense
|(25,948
|)
|(25,018
|)
|(108,064
|)
|(98,223
|)
|Other income, net
|987
|982
|2,944
|4,491
|(Loss) earnings before income tax expense
|(26,849
|)
|(21,186
|)
|(15,001
|)
|111,363
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|429
|(25
|)
|1,372
|686
|Net (loss) earnings
|(27,278
|)
|(21,161
|)
|(16,373
|)
|110,677
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest(1)
|(432
|)
|(378
|)
|(807
|)
|461
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
|$
|(26,846
|)
|$
|(20,783
|)
|$
|(15,566
|)
|$
|110,216
|Class A unitholders' interest in net loss
|$
|(42,560
|)
|$
|(36,807
|)
|$
|(79,479
|)
|$
|(55,660
|)
|Net loss per unitholders' interest
|Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit
|$
|(8.76
|)
|$
|(7.58
|)
|$
|(16.36
|)
|$
|(11.46
|)
|Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted
|4,858
|4,858
|4,858
|4,858
(1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
|Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|July 31,
|July 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.
|$
|(26,846
|)
|$
|(20,783
|)
|$
|(15,566
|)
|$
|110,216
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|429
|(25
|)
|1,372
|686
|Interest expense
|25,948
|25,018
|108,064
|98,223
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|25,420
|24,292
|98,426
|98,471
|EBITDA
|24,951
|28,502
|192,296
|307,596
|Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge
|785
|734
|3,143
|3,234
|(Gain) loss on asset sales and disposal
|(1,589
|)
|972
|2,957
|2,819
|Other income, net
|(987
|)
|(982
|)
|(2,944
|)
|(4,491
|)
|Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses
|2
|1,510
|130,635
|2,990
|Legal fees and settlements related to core businesses
|-
|-
|4,540
|-
|Acquisition and related costs(1)
|-
|2,169
|(798
|)
|2,169
|Business transformation costs(2)
|334
|1,054
|1,672
|2,610
|Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest(3)
|(432
|)
|(378
|)
|(807
|)
|461
|Adjusted EBITDA (4)
|23,064
|33,581
|330,694
|317,388
|Net cash interest expense(5)
|(22,777
|)
|(21,634
|)
|(92,065
|)
|(85,045
|)
|Maintenance capital expenditures(6)
|(6,561
|)
|(7,737
|)
|(32,067
|)
|(21,689
|)
|Cash paid for income taxes
|(637
|)
|(204
|)
|(1,345
|)
|(699
|)
|Proceeds from certain asset sales
|843
|341
|2,958
|2,310
|Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (7)
|(6,068
|)
|4,347
|208,175
|212,265
|Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders
|15,982
|16,232
|64,068
|64,778
|Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest
|121
|(86
|)
|(4,164
|)
|(4,245
|)
|Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (8)
|(21,929
|)
|(11,971
|)
|139,943
|143,242
|Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders(9)
|-
|-
|-
|99,996
|Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess (10)
|$
|(21,929
|)
|$
|(11,971
|)
|$
|139,943
|$
|43,246
|Propane gallons sales
|Retail - Sales to End Users
|83,158
|84,109
|566,948
|563,885
|Wholesale - Sales to Resellers
|44,726
|47,025
|217,179
|199,870
|Total propane gallons sales
|127,884
|131,134
|784,127
|763,755
(1) Non-recurring due diligence related to potential acquisition activities, restructuring costs, and other adjustments.
(2) Non-recurring costs included in“Operating, general and administrative expense” related to the implementation of business transformation initiatives.
(3) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, other income, net, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, legal fees and settlements related to core businesses, acquisition and related costs, business transformation costs, and net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(5) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net.
(6) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.
(7) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership's Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(8) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(9) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2025 or fiscal 2024.
(10) Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow (shortage) excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
| FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|July 31, 2025
|July 31, 2024
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents (including $10,678 of restricted cash at July 31, 2024)
|$
|96,883
|$
|124,160
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|127,510
|120,627
|Inventories
|87,807
|96,032
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|30,471
|34,383
|Total current assets
|342,671
|375,202
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|602,692
|604,954
|Goodwill, net
|257,155
|257,006
|Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $366,817 and $358,895 at July 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|106,451
|112,155
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|39,045
|47,620
|Other assets, net
|68,702
|61,813
|Total assets
|$
|1,416,716
|$
|1,458,750
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|31,083
|$
|33,829
|Current portion of long-term debt
|652,178
|2,510
|Current operating lease liabilities
|16,082
|22,448
|Other current liabilities
|215,154
|184,021
|Total current liabilities
|914,497
|242,808
|Long-term debt
|815,462
|1,461,008
|Operating lease liabilities
|24,079
|26,006
|Other liabilities
|40,457
|27,267
|Contingencies and commitments
|Mezzanine equity:
|Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at July 31, 2025 and 2024)
|651,349
|651,349
|Equity (Deficit):
|Limited partner unitholders
|Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at July 31, 2025 and 2024)
|(1,332,704
|)
|(1,256,946
|)
|Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at July 31, 2025 and 2024)
|383,012
|383,012
|General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at July 31, 2025 and 2024)
|(70,845
|)
|(70,080
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(95
|)
|2,025
|Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit
|(1,020,632
|)
|(941,989
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|(8,496
|)
|(7,699
|)
|Total deficit
|(1,029,128
|)
|(949,688
|)
|Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit
|$
|1,416,716
|$
|1,458,750
