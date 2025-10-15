Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil Q3 2025 Company Update: Claro, Brisanet, And Helbor


2025-10-15 06:13:00
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Claro posted steady growth in revenue and EBITDA on the back of postpaid expansion, rising ARPU, 5G leadership, and continued fixed-broadband net adds.

Brisanet kept scaling across the Northeast, growing its FTTH base and more than tripling mobile lines while expanding coverage and homes passed.

Helbor launched new projects and reinforced its São Paulo pipeline; despite a modest year-on-year dip in quarterly sales velocity, its sizable land bank positions the developer for future volumes.
Claro (América Móvil – Brazil)
Claro reported third-quarter net revenue of R$ 13.01 billion ($2.37 billion), up 5.4% year over year, with mobile service revenue advancing 8% to R$ 7.15 billion ($1.30 billion).

EBITDA reached R$ 5.79 billion ($1.05 billion), lifting the margin to 45.4% (+0.5 p.p.). Operationally, the company ended the quarter with 89.3 million mobile customers, including 57.8 million postpaid lines (+8.5% YoY).

ARPU rose 7.3% YoY, aided by stronger prepaid top-ups and the shift to digital recharge channels and convergent offers. In the fixed business, Claro added roughly 86k broadband subscribers in the quarter and remained the market leader by share on very-high-speed tiers.

Management highlighted leadership in number portability and share across Brazil's largest markets. As context, Claro's H1 momentum included a 2Q25 capex line of roughly R$ 2.13 billion ($387 million) and a push in B2B under the“Claro Empresas” brand, where cloud and digital solutions saw triple-digit growth off a smaller base; the company also disclosed a plan to invest about R$ 1.0 billion ($182 million) to expand local cloud capabilities earlier this year.

Industrywide, Brazil counted about 52.1 million 5G lines by August 2025, with Claro's 5G share in the mid-30s according to company disclosures across 1H25. These trends underpin the 3Q mix: postpaid expansion, digital distribution, and ongoing fiber upgrades supporting stable margins.
Brisanet (Regional FTTH and New Mobile Operator)
Brisanet closed September with 1.53 million fixed-broadband customers (+9.8% YoY) and 700.7 thousand mobile accesses-more than triple the level of September 2024-after netting 56 thousand mobile additions in the month.



Its 4G/5G footprint now spans 296 municipalities and covers roughly 14.35 million inhabitants across the Northeast, up 69% in a year.

Homes passed are near 7.15 million, signaling room for conversion as the company densifies fiber and complements with 5G FWA, which totaled about 37 thousand connections in September.

Earlier in 2025, Brisanet reported 1Q25 net revenue of R$ 391.6 million ($71 million) and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 173 million ($31 million), reflecting operating leverage from fiber scale and the mobile ramp.

The strategic picture for 3Q: steady FTTH net adds, rapidly scaling mobile (including spectrum-based own network), and selective FWA to reach low-ARPU pockets-while maintaining regional leadership in fixed broadband.
Helbor (Residential Developer)
Helbor's 3Q25 operational preview shows gross sales of R$ 478.8 million ($87 million), down 3.1% YoY, with a total sales velocity (VSO) of 16.9% (-2.1 p.p. YoY) as a late-September launch diluted the period's sell-through.

Launches in the quarter reached R$ 496.6 million ($90 million) in net VGV, about 95% attributable to Helbor, and the land bank stood at roughly R$ 11.7 billion ($2.13 billion) in potential gross VGV at quarter-end.

Notably, the company launched Collage Bela Vista in central São Paulo (one tower, 461 units) with an estimated VGV of R$ 235 million ($43 million), strengthening the pipeline in higher-liquidity urban niches; management has also been recycling land (e.g., recent plot sales around R$ 32 million ($6 million)) to reduce leverage and prioritize strategic launches.

Helbor's 3Q setup therefore mixes disciplined capital allocation (greater own stake in projects), a replenished São Paulo pipeline, and a sizable land bank to support future volumes, even as quarterly VSO oscillates around launch timing.

