City View Announces Arkenyield Partnership With Unique Digital Assets Ltd. To Manage Up To $500M For Institutional Depositors
| election of directors;
appointment of auditors;
approval of an equity incentive plan;
approval of an advance notice policy; and
approval of the change of business of the Company from an industrial company to an investment company.
Change of Business Transaction
The change of business (the "Proposed COB") is considered a fundamental change/change of business under Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and, as such, will subject to all of the requirements of Policy 8 including, but not limited to, CSE and shareholder approval. The Agreement is not considered to be a fundamental change under CSE Policy 8.
If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, the Proposed COB, City View's primary focus will be to seek returns through investments in the securities of other companies. City View will continue to review opportunities to extract residual value from its existing assets, provided City View may abandon some or all of such assets if it determines appropriate.
If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, City View will operate as a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on public and private companies and commodities. City View's proposed investment activities will include (i) public companies, (ii) near public companies and private capital, (iii) global venture capital initiatives and (iv) strategic physical commodities. However, City View may take advantage of special situations and merchant banking opportunities, as such opportunities arise, and make investments in other sectors which the Company identifies from time to time as offering particular value.
The investment objective of City View will be to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies.
