Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
City View Announces Arkenyield Partnership With Unique Digital Assets Ltd. To Manage Up To $500M For Institutional Depositors


2025-10-15 06:08:40
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View") announces that, investee company ArkenYield Ltd. ("ArkenYield"), has recently entered into a strategic partnership with Unique Digital Assets Ltd. ("UDA"), a licensed and regulated financial service provider specializing in digital asset custody OTC trading, payment and yield solutions.

Pursuant to the partnership, ArkenYield will provide institutional-grade yield infrastructure to power returns for UDA's depositors and manage up to $500 million USD in capital commitments. Through this partnership, ArkenYield will deliver its Managed Yield Program - leveraging the capacity of its flagship ArkenFund I to deploy capital into concentrated liquidity strategies across leading decentralized exchanges. Unlike traditional DeFi lending, ArkenYield offers Concentrated Liquidity Market Making ("CLMM") derived yield, protecting clients from the additional risks introduced by standard lending protocols. The fund always remains fully liquid, ensuring a seamless experience for depositors with on-demand access to their capital.

In addition, UDA will play a critical role as a digital asset custodian and OTC partner. With its regulated financial services framework, UDA will secure custody options, wallet management, and compliant transaction flows, further strengthening the safety and accessibility of the yield program for large-scale depositors.

"This partnership with UDA is a major validation of our vision for institutional-grade yield infrastructure," said Conner Romanov, Chief Executive Officer of ArkenYield. "With capacity for up to $500 million in stablecoin commitments, we're not just enabling UDA's depositors, we're setting a standard for how institutional stablecoin holders will build out their yield programs."

"We are excited to bring ArkenYield's expertise in yield generation to our depositor base," said Bruno Macchialli, CEO of UDA. "Their innovative CLMM strategies and stablecoin-focused approach will allow us to deliver enhanced yields with strong liquidity and security".

ArkenYield and UDA see this collaboration as the first step in a broader institutional strategy; building the trust, infrastructure, and compliance pathways required for stablecoins to function as a core part of the financial system. By aligning a regulated custody provider with a yield platform purpose-built for stability and liquidity, the partnership creates a blueprint for how institutions can safely access and scale exposure to decentralized yield.

Further to its press releases of July 15 and September 18, 2025, City View has agreed to acquire an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of ArkenYield (the "Purchased ArkenYield Shares"). The Purchased ArkenYield Shares represent approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of ArkenYield.

Shareholders' Meeting

City View would also like to announce that it has scheduled an annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") for December 18, 2025. Shareholders of record as of November 7, 2025, will be asked to approve the following matters, among others, at the Meeting:

(v) 		election of directors;
appointment of auditors;
approval of an equity incentive plan;
approval of an advance notice policy; and
approval of the change of business of the Company from an industrial company to an investment company.

Change of Business Transaction

The change of business (the "Proposed COB") is considered a fundamental change/change of business under Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and, as such, will subject to all of the requirements of Policy 8 including, but not limited to, CSE and shareholder approval. The Agreement is not considered to be a fundamental change under CSE Policy 8.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, the Proposed COB, City View's primary focus will be to seek returns through investments in the securities of other companies. City View will continue to review opportunities to extract residual value from its existing assets, provided City View may abandon some or all of such assets if it determines appropriate.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, City View will operate as a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on public and private companies and commodities. City View's proposed investment activities will include (i) public companies, (ii) near public companies and private capital, (iii) global venture capital initiatives and (iv) strategic physical commodities. However, City View may take advantage of special situations and merchant banking opportunities, as such opportunities arise, and make investments in other sectors which the Company identifies from time to time as offering particular value.

The investment objective of City View will be to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies.

