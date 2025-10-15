Powermax Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Proceeds from the sale of the Units are intended to be used for general working capital purposes, including to fund exploration work on the Cameron rare-earth element (" REE ") property, located in British Columbia, and the Atikokan REE property, located in Ontario both on which the Company holds options to acquire. Proceeds from the sale of the FT Units are intended to be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).
The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the CSE. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of CSE acceptance, and the Company may upsize the Private Placement by up to an additional $750,000 having regard to prevailing market conditions.
The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.
