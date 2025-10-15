Powermax Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,315,789 units (""), at a price of $0.76 per Unit, and of up to 1,388,888 flow-through units (""), at a price of $0.90 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,250,000 (the ""). Each Unit is to be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a ""), with each Warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.95 for a period of 24 months. Each FT Unit is to be comprised of one common share to be issued on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a ""), and one common share purchase warrant (a "") exercisable into one (non flow-through) common share at a price of $1.10 for a period of 24 months.

Proceeds from the sale of the Units are intended to be used for general working capital purposes, including to fund exploration work on the Cameron rare-earth element (" REE ") property, located in British Columbia, and the Atikokan REE property, located in Ontario both on which the Company holds options to acquire. Proceeds from the sale of the FT Units are intended to be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the CSE. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of CSE acceptance, and the Company may upsize the Private Placement by up to an additional $750,000 having regard to prevailing market conditions.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.