403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US House speaker throws blame at Democrats for government shutdown
(MENAFN) US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday held congressional Democrats responsible for the ongoing government shutdown, claiming they are putting political interests ahead of the public’s welfare.
"Welcome to Day 14 of the Democrat government shutdown," Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill.
"It's two weeks, two weeks of Democrats in Congress inflicting untold pain on the American people for nothing other than pure politics, as we've explained at this podium every day of the shutdown," he added.
The shutdown has brought many non-essential federal operations to a standstill, furloughed thousands of government employees, and delayed crucial programs across multiple agencies.
Later in the day, the Senate was scheduled to vote for the eighth time on a Republican-backed temporary funding bill aimed at restoring government operations. Because the proposal requires 60 votes to move forward, Republican senators need Democratic support to secure passage.
With negotiations stalled, Johnson called on Senate Democrats to act.
"Today, Senate Democrats will have their eighth chance to end this mess by passing our clean, non-partisan continuing resolution, the government funding bill that would end all of this immediately," he stated.
Both parties continue to blame each other for blocking efforts to reopen the government. Meanwhile, federal layoffs have already started, as announced by White House budget officials.
"Welcome to Day 14 of the Democrat government shutdown," Johnson told reporters on Capitol Hill.
"It's two weeks, two weeks of Democrats in Congress inflicting untold pain on the American people for nothing other than pure politics, as we've explained at this podium every day of the shutdown," he added.
The shutdown has brought many non-essential federal operations to a standstill, furloughed thousands of government employees, and delayed crucial programs across multiple agencies.
Later in the day, the Senate was scheduled to vote for the eighth time on a Republican-backed temporary funding bill aimed at restoring government operations. Because the proposal requires 60 votes to move forward, Republican senators need Democratic support to secure passage.
With negotiations stalled, Johnson called on Senate Democrats to act.
"Today, Senate Democrats will have their eighth chance to end this mess by passing our clean, non-partisan continuing resolution, the government funding bill that would end all of this immediately," he stated.
Both parties continue to blame each other for blocking efforts to reopen the government. Meanwhile, federal layoffs have already started, as announced by White House budget officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment