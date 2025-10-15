Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Sumy Region, Three Injured

2025-10-15 05:08:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported the incident on Telegram .

“The enemy deliberately attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Putyvl community. Three people were injured: a 63-year-old woman and two men aged 32 and 49,” Hryhorov said.

According to him, all the victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. The condition of the wounded is stable, and their lives are not in danger.

As reported by Ukrinform, from the morning of October 14 to the morning of October 15, Russian troops carried out more than 40 strikes on 23 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the Sumy region

