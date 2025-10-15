403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DR Congo, M23 Rebels Reach Deal on Ceasefire Monitoring in Doha
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the rebel group M23, part of the AFC/M23 coalition, reached a critical agreement Tuesday in Doha to establish a mechanism for monitoring the ongoing ceasefire, according to a government announcement. This development marks the latest attempt to quell the persistent violence in eastern Congo.
Facilitated by Qatar and observed by representatives from the United States, the African Union, and the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), the signing reflects intensified international engagement in the conflict.
“DR Congo delegates and River Alliance/M23 signed on Tuesday the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, under the facilitation of Qatar,” the Congolese Communications Ministry confirmed in a post on X, the social media platform operated by the US-based company.
This agreement builds on the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal initially signed in Doha last July. Despite that earlier pact, clashes have persisted, with both government forces and M23 rebels accusing each other of ceasefire violations.
The government described Tuesday’s signing as a pivotal step toward enforcing the July 19 Declaration Principles.
With this accord, Congo “reaffirms its willingness to achieve the cessation of hostilities, to guarantee the security of the populations, and to prepare the conditions for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement, within the framework of the Doha process supported by the international community,” stated the ministry.
M23, which resurfaced in 2021 and holds substantial territory in eastern Congo—including the strategic provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu captured earlier this year—remains at the heart of the conflict. Rwanda, accused by the UN, Kinshasa, and others of backing M23, denies any involvement.
Highlighting the significance of the agreement, rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said: “We hope that this agreement will put an end to the repeated attacks carried out by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime against our civilian populations. If Kinshasa fully respects its commitments, this implementation will create the climate of serenity, peace, and security essential to allow us to finally address the fundamental issues of this conflict and ensure the protection of civilians.”
Meanwhile, the Congolese military accused M23 rebels of killing 39 civilians between October 6 and 12 in North Kivu province. Major Dieudonne Kasereka, communications officer of the 34th military region, stated that the victims were “shot in their homes or tied up before being executed” across various localities in Rutshuru territory, Bwito chiefdom.
“The rebels also set several houses on fire and looted property in the different villages,” Kasereka added, noting that the victims were targeted because they were believed to belong to families affiliated with the pro-government militia, Wazalendo.
The military condemned these acts as “crimes against humanity” and vowed that they “will not go unpunished.”
While M23 has denied earlier allegations of human rights abuses, an August report by Amnesty International accused multiple warring factions, including M23 and the Wazalendo militia, of serious violations such as gang rapes, summary executions, and kidnappings.
This latest agreement underscores ongoing international efforts to stabilize a volatile region plagued by conflict and humanitarian crises.
Facilitated by Qatar and observed by representatives from the United States, the African Union, and the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), the signing reflects intensified international engagement in the conflict.
“DR Congo delegates and River Alliance/M23 signed on Tuesday the ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, under the facilitation of Qatar,” the Congolese Communications Ministry confirmed in a post on X, the social media platform operated by the US-based company.
This agreement builds on the Declaration of Principles ceasefire deal initially signed in Doha last July. Despite that earlier pact, clashes have persisted, with both government forces and M23 rebels accusing each other of ceasefire violations.
The government described Tuesday’s signing as a pivotal step toward enforcing the July 19 Declaration Principles.
With this accord, Congo “reaffirms its willingness to achieve the cessation of hostilities, to guarantee the security of the populations, and to prepare the conditions for a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement, within the framework of the Doha process supported by the international community,” stated the ministry.
M23, which resurfaced in 2021 and holds substantial territory in eastern Congo—including the strategic provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu captured earlier this year—remains at the heart of the conflict. Rwanda, accused by the UN, Kinshasa, and others of backing M23, denies any involvement.
Highlighting the significance of the agreement, rebel spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said: “We hope that this agreement will put an end to the repeated attacks carried out by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime against our civilian populations. If Kinshasa fully respects its commitments, this implementation will create the climate of serenity, peace, and security essential to allow us to finally address the fundamental issues of this conflict and ensure the protection of civilians.”
Meanwhile, the Congolese military accused M23 rebels of killing 39 civilians between October 6 and 12 in North Kivu province. Major Dieudonne Kasereka, communications officer of the 34th military region, stated that the victims were “shot in their homes or tied up before being executed” across various localities in Rutshuru territory, Bwito chiefdom.
“The rebels also set several houses on fire and looted property in the different villages,” Kasereka added, noting that the victims were targeted because they were believed to belong to families affiliated with the pro-government militia, Wazalendo.
The military condemned these acts as “crimes against humanity” and vowed that they “will not go unpunished.”
While M23 has denied earlier allegations of human rights abuses, an August report by Amnesty International accused multiple warring factions, including M23 and the Wazalendo militia, of serious violations such as gang rapes, summary executions, and kidnappings.
This latest agreement underscores ongoing international efforts to stabilize a volatile region plagued by conflict and humanitarian crises.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment