English Language Training (ELT) Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The English Language Training (ELT) Market Worth?There has been a significant growth in the size of the English Language Training (ELT) market in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $83.55 billion in 2024 to an impressive $89.19 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include globalization, enhanced international communication, increased educational and career opportunities, a requirement for efficient interaction across different cultures, a rise in the demand of online English language courses, and also an increase in internet usage across the globe.

The market size for English Language Training (ELT) is projected to witness robust expansion in the following years, reaching $115.05 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The projected growth during this period is due to the increasing importance of English, escalating numbers of students deciding to pursue education overseas, expansion of globalization, amplified utilization of digital platforms and tools, along with a surging demand for a highly qualified labor force. The forecast period will see major trends such as the embracing of technology-enhanced language learning approaches, the fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, product innovation, and considerable investments by both public and private sectors in digital education infrastructure.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global English Language Training (ELT) Market?

The escalating importance of the English language is forecasted to drive the expansion of the English language training market in the future. Being a primary or secondary language in numerous countries, English, a West Germanic language, is comprehensively spoken and understood across the globe. Factors like globalization, increased educational accessibility, and the prevalence of English in international commerce and media have escalated the number of English speakers. Effective English communication demands more than just understanding vocabulary and grammar, it requires the competence to clearly and confidently express oneself. Language training imparts these communication proficiencies to learners via speaking, listening, reading, and writing practices. For example, a survey in November 2023 involving 2,000 respondents and an inspection of over 4.3 million online searches in the 100 most populous nations by Preply, a US-based online tutoring platform, showed significant interest in English learning in 2022. In the UAE, about 34,800 searches took place for 'learn English' and a noteworthy 1.1 million searches for 'translate to English'. Likewise in Malaysia, 'learn English' had 23 searches per 10,000 population along with 801 searches per 10,000 for 'translate to English'. Thus, the escalating importance of English is fuelling the expansion of the English language training (ELT) market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The English Language Training (ELT) Market?

Major players in the English Language Training (ELT) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. EF Education First

. Pearson Plc

. VIPkid Co

. McGraw-Hill Education

. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.

. New Oriental Education & Technology Group

. Duolingo

. Rosetta Stone Ltd.

. TEFL International

. Preply Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The English Language Training (ELT) Market?

Prominent businesses in the English language training (ELT) market are coming up with inventive solutions, such as English learning products that incorporate gaming, in order to utilize the concepts of gamification and make learning more immersive, interactive, and enjoyable for users. An English learning tool that utilizes gamification is an educational instrument or platform that aids in teaching English language skills by incorporating elements of games. For example, in March 2023, Duolingo, an EdTech company based in the USA, introduced Duolingo ABC to facilitate English language learning for children in India using gamification. Duolingo ABC, designed specifically for kids aged 3–8 years, is aimed at improving children's English language capabilities. This app, which is free to use, provides over 700 captivating lessons that include the alphabet, phonics, and sight words in manageable parts. The app offers nine different levels, enabling children to learn at a pace that suits them. The introduction of Duolingo ABC has allowed the company to broaden its user base to younger learners, especially in markets such as India, where English language learning has a strong demand among consumers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The English Language Training (ELT) Market Growth

The english language training (elt) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: English For Academic Purposes, English As A Foreign Language, English For Speakers Of Other Languages, English As An Additional Language, English As A Second Language, English For Specific Purposes

2) By Learning Method: Classroom, Online, Blended

3) By Application: Educational And Tests, Businesses, Kids And Teens, Adults

Subsegments:

1) By English For Academic Purposes (EAP): Pre-University Preparation Programs, University-Level English Courses, Academic Writing And Research Skills Training, Test Preparation For Toefl, Ielts, Etc., Academic Speaking And Presentation Skills

2) By English As A Foreign Language (EFL): Beginner To Advanced Level Courses, Intensive Language Courses, EFL For Business Communication, EFL For Travel And Tourism, EFL For Personal Development

3) By English For Speakers Of Other Languages: General English Courses For Non-Native Speakers, English For Everyday Communication, ESOL For Immigrants And Refugees, Community-Based ESOL Programs, ESOLFor Academic And Professional Development

4) By English As An Additional Language (Eal): English Language Programs For Multilingual Learners, Eal For Young Learners (K-12), Eal For Adult Learners, Eal For Academic Success, Eal For Workplace Integration

5) By English As A Second Language (Esl): Esl For Adults, Esl For Children And Teens, Esl For Business And Professional Communication, Esl For Social Integration, Esl For Academic And Test Preparation

6) By English For Specific Purposes (Esp): English For Business And Corporate Communication, English For Medical And Healthcare Professionals, English For Engineering And Technical Fields, English For Legal Professionals, English For Aviation And Maritime Industries, English For Tourism And Hospitality

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The English Language Training (ELT) Market By 2025?

The Asia-Pacific region topped the English Language Training (ELT) global market report in 2024 and is projected to experience the most rapid growth moving forward. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

