KFSHRC And Bayer AG Explore Opportunities For Collaboration In Advanced Therapies

Dr. Björn Zoëga, Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC Riyadh, along with a number of KFSHRC leaders, attended the meeting. The visit included a discussion on future collaboration opportunities, followed by a tour of several hospital facilities to review its leading programs and initiatives in research and medical innovation.

The visit explored areas of cooperation between KFSHRC and Bayer AG in biotechnology and advanced therapeutic solutions, in support of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global hub for research and medical innovation.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It has also been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2024. In addition, it was listed among the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek magazine.