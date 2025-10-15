403
IndoBevs Appoints Vikas Kumar as Co-founder to Lead Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth
(MENAFN- mslgroup) India, 15 October 2025 – IndoBevs, one of India’s fastest-growing alco-bev companies, has elevated Vikas Kumar as Co-founder, marking a significant step in the company’s growth strategy. In this expanded leadership role, Vikas will oversee the company’s operational strategy, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen supply chain systems to support IndoBevs’ ambitious growth trajectory.
Since joining IndoBevs seven years ago, Vikas has been instrumental in building the operational backbone of the company. He has overseen the development of robust manufacturing systems, streamlined supply chains, and implemented scalable processes that have enabled the company to expand its portfolio and grow its market presence domestically and internationally. Under his leadership, IndoBevs has achieved nearly 40% year-on-year growth, a testament to his ability to align operational efficiency with business strategy.
With over 20 years of cross-industry experience, Vikas brings deep expertise in supply chain management, plant engineering, project execution, and process optimization. Prior to IndoBevs, he held senior roles at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, United Biscuits, and SC Johnson, earning recognition for his ability to drive performance improvements and deliver sustainable business results.
Speaking on his new role, Vikas Kumar said, “IndoBevs has always distinguished itself through bold ideas and a clear focus on quality. Over the years, I have concentrated on creating operational systems that are not only efficient but adaptable, capable of supporting growth in a complex and competitive market. As Co-founder, my goal is to ensure that our manufacturing, supply chains, and strategic partnerships are resilient, agile, and future-ready, enabling the company to scale responsibly while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers”
Geetika Mahandru, Co-Founder, IndoBevs, added: "Vikas’ strategic vision, deep understanding of supply chain dynamics, and ability to translate complex operational challenges into actionable solutions have been instrumental in our growth. Under his leadership, we are well-positioned to scale efficiently, expand into new markets, and continue delivering premium, consumer-focused experiences."
IndoBevs is currently extending its operational and international footprint, with greenfield manufacturing facilities underway in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. Alongside these developments, the company is rolling out new products, including the liqueur Bonga Bonga and multiple whisky offerings. Vikas Kumar will lead the operational oversight of these initiatives, ensuring that production, supply chains, and distribution are coordinated to sustain growth while upholding IndoBevs’ standards of quality and efficiency.
About Indobevs:
Founded in 2007, IndoBevs is a bold and unconventional company that’s reshaping the traditional alcoholic beverage space. With a commitment to creating innovative, world-class drinks tailored for today’s consumer, its diverse portfolio features standout brands such as BroCode, Big Bro, Bro Red, Brose, Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur, Enso Japanese Whisky, Eden Blended Malt Whisky, Wingman Blended Malt Whisky, as well as God’s Own Cognac and Tom & Mew Gin. IndoBevs continues to offer bold flavours and distinctive experiences that align with contemporary tastes and preferences.
