403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CRAZY COCK WINS BEST INDIAN SINGLE MALT WHISKY AT IWS AWARDS
(MENAFN- 1) At the seventh edition of the IWS Awards, held at the iconic Taj Lands End, Mumbai, Crazy Cock Single Malt Whisky claimed the highest rating and was crowned Best in Show in the Indian Single Malt Whisky category, affirming its place among the best whiskies in India and indeed among the finest in the world.
Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky is the culmination of a distilling legacy that spans over a century of craftsmanship and quiet obsession at South Seas Distilleries. A distillery born before India discovered its love for Indian single malts, which became a global trend, South Seas stands today among the few whose legacy can be spoken of in the same breath as the great whisky houses- Yamazaki Distillery of Japan and Glenturret Distille y of Scotland.
The IWS Award was hosted by Vinexposiu— Paris—’he world’s leading international wine and spirits award event. This prestigious occasion was graced by Grace Ghazale and curated by Sonal C. Holland, Chairperson of the IWS Awards.
Over the years, South Seas has meticulously handpicked some of the most exclusive bourbon and sherry casks. H’me to India’s largest private cask collection, every drop of Crazy Cock single malt is drawn from this treasure trove and matured to perfection in the hand-selected casks sourced from across the world.
At South Seas Distilleries, time is the ultimate artisan. Each cask, gently nurtured under the Indian sun, yields a whisky of profound depth and bold character. Hand-bottled in exceptionally limited batches and never mass-produced, Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt is a spirit of extraordinary complexity and distinction. Matured alongside India’s oldest single malts at one of Ind’a’s oldest malt distilleries.
“br>“The distillery has always been obsessed with the quality and has been meticulous in its attention to detail. Over the years, its unique location between the mountains and the sea has given our whiskies the benefit of tropical maturation, creating rare Indian single malts of unparalleled richness and bold character, admired by connoisseurs worl”wide,” says Hamavand Chinoy, Director of South Seas Distilleries.
Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky is the culmination of a distilling legacy that spans over a century of craftsmanship and quiet obsession at South Seas Distilleries. A distillery born before India discovered its love for Indian single malts, which became a global trend, South Seas stands today among the few whose legacy can be spoken of in the same breath as the great whisky houses- Yamazaki Distillery of Japan and Glenturret Distille y of Scotland.
The IWS Award was hosted by Vinexposiu— Paris—’he world’s leading international wine and spirits award event. This prestigious occasion was graced by Grace Ghazale and curated by Sonal C. Holland, Chairperson of the IWS Awards.
Over the years, South Seas has meticulously handpicked some of the most exclusive bourbon and sherry casks. H’me to India’s largest private cask collection, every drop of Crazy Cock single malt is drawn from this treasure trove and matured to perfection in the hand-selected casks sourced from across the world.
At South Seas Distilleries, time is the ultimate artisan. Each cask, gently nurtured under the Indian sun, yields a whisky of profound depth and bold character. Hand-bottled in exceptionally limited batches and never mass-produced, Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt is a spirit of extraordinary complexity and distinction. Matured alongside India’s oldest single malts at one of Ind’a’s oldest malt distilleries.
“br>“The distillery has always been obsessed with the quality and has been meticulous in its attention to detail. Over the years, its unique location between the mountains and the sea has given our whiskies the benefit of tropical maturation, creating rare Indian single malts of unparalleled richness and bold character, admired by connoisseurs worl”wide,” says Hamavand Chinoy, Director of South Seas Distilleries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment