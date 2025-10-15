403
U.S. Cancels Visas of Six Foreign Nationals
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has withdrawn the visas of six foreign nationals following their online remarks that, according to the State Department, "celebrated" the September 10th assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk. The department revealed this action in a statement issued on Tuesday.
As posted on the U.S. social media platform X, the State Department emphasized, “The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans.”
They continued, stating that “aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.”
The six individuals involved—hailing from Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Paraguay, and South Africa—were not publicly named.
However, the department released screenshots of their posts and confirmed that their visas had been annulled.
This declaration coincided with President Donald Trump awarding Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.
Trump described him as a “great American hero” and a “martyr for freedom.”
Kirk, who would have marked his 32nd birthday on the day of the announcement, was shot and killed while giving a speech to students at Utah Valley University in Orem, located roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
A suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was apprehended soon after the incident and remains in custody, according to a news agency.
