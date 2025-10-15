Alanis Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Blood Cancer United's Beat AML To Advance Therapeutic For MDS/AML

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alanis Therapeutics Inc . (“ATI”), together with Columbia University, will collaborate with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-now Blood Cancer United-and its Beat AML team, to explore targeting Notch-1 oncogenic signaling pathway as a novel treatment option for patients with AML.

In this collaboration, patient materials from the Beat AML Master Trial with select molecular subtypes will be assessed for over-expression of components of the Notch-1 signaling pathway that mediates communication between osteoblasts and leukemic stem cells. ATI's proprietary antibody to Jagged-1-the ligand of Notch-1- will be used in an assay developed by Dr. Stavroula Kousteni, Professor at Columbia University.

Alanis has analyzed dozens of MDS/AML patient samples with diverse genetic mutations. The results consistently demonstrate that whenever the Jagged-1/Notch-1 pathway is activated, ATI-D1, Alanis' lead therapeutic antibody, effectively inhibits MDS/AML proliferation, induces apoptosis, and promotes stem cell differentiation. ATI-D1 is currently in development as a first-in-class therapy for MDS/AML. The collaboration with Beat AML will allow Alanis to expand the patient sample pool to determine if these findings hold true across broader molecular subtypes.

“It is important to determine whether certain AML molecular subtypes predominate in their over-expression of Notch-1 oncogenic signaling when designing our clinical strategy for ATI-D1,” said Dr. Bob Goodenow, CEO of Alanis Therapeutics Inc.“Since the pathway-active in the bone marrow of up to 70% of patients-is a contributing factor to minimal residual disease, it is crucial to focus on those phenotypes associated with the poorest outcomes, as revealed by Beat AML.” For more information, visit .

About Alanis Therapeutics

Alanis is a privately held San Diego biotech company developing precision antibodies for cancers recalcitrant to treatment. The lead product is an antibody directed against jagged-1, the ligand for Notch 1 whose elevated expression in the bone marrow has been implicated in leukemogenesis and tumor progression of patients with MDS and AML. For more information, visit .

About the Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial

The Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial is the first collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in a blood cancer. Launched by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society-now Blood Cancer United-in 2016, the trial uses advanced genomic technology to assign patients to the best fit sub-study arm based on their unique genetic characteristics. While initially focused on newly diagnosed AML patients aged 60 or older, the trial has expanded to include relapsed and refractory AML patients.

The Beat AML Master Clinical Trial tests multiple therapies in separate sub-study protocol arms simultaneously that have the power to bring new therapies to AML patients faster. The Master Clinical Trial has already generated strong results, showing superior survival rates and better quality of life when genomic analysis is used to match patients to targeted therapies. Patient samples collected in the Master Clinical Trial Protocol have been used to foster collaborative research projects for understanding the disease and discovery of new therapeutics or diagnostics.

For more information, visit